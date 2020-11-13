CLEARFIELD — Ashtyn Sparrow and her dad, Cory Sparrow, pulled into a long line of cars at the Freeport Center in Clearfield at 7 a.m. Thursday.
Ashtyn is one of 201 students and employees of the Davis School District who were administered rapid COVID-19 tests at the district’s transportation building that day. She, like everyone else, was hoping her test came back negative so she could return to school.
“I really don’t like doing the online learning, that’s my biggest thing,” said Ashtyn, a ninth grader at Farmington Junior High School. “I have no motivation.”
After a nasal swab, which elicited scrunched and uncomfortable faces from many of the students, each party waited nervously for 15 minutes for a nurse to deliver their test result.
As of last Friday, there were 766 students and staff members in the Davis School District who were quarantined, according to the district’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Typically, individuals who are exposed to coronavirus are instructed to quarantine for 14 days by the local health department. The Utah State Board of Education announced in October that the quarantine period could be halved for students and employees if they meet certain requirements.
In order to return to school after seven days, the individual’s contact with an infected person must have been mask-to-mask and they must not be exhibiting coronavirus symptoms — two requirements for being tested by the Davis School District. All exposed must also obtain a negative COVID-19 test result at least seven days since their last contact with the virus.
To help students and staff meet the third requirement, the district has set up its own testing site, which is open from 7-9 a.m. and only accessible to those who have been notified by the district of their exposure. It is the only one of its kind in the state.
“The amount of people in line is just evidence to me that people want to be back in school,” said Chris Williams, a spokesperson for the Davis School District.
Since the district began offering tests at its transportation building on Nov. 5, the amount of participants has increased and the line of cars has gotten longer each day. On the first day, eight people came. The next, 14. Then 52, 104 and 182. There were 201 tested on Thursday.
Of the 561 people who have been administered tests by the district, 11 tested positive for COVID-19, amounting to a positivity rate of about 2%. The 11 cases discovered at the testing site are just a fraction of those accounted for in the Davis School District.
As of Thursday, according the the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the district had a total 472 active cases — the highest number in the state. The next closest district is Granite School District, which had 190 fewer cases. Davis is the second largest school district in Utah, with Alpine School District coming in on top. Alpine had less than half the cases on Thursday at 198.
District case numbers, which have risen with a statewide surge, have led to an increase in students and employees quarantined. The main focus of the testing site is to reduce quarantine numbers by getting students who aren’t COVID-19-positive back in school. After being directed to quarantine, students and staff receive an email telling them which day they can take a test.
“They have to come here on the seventh day and once they get their test, they get their result, they’re negative, they get to go to school,” Williams said. “That’s incredible.”
The idea for a testing site came after the Davis County Health Department offered to give the district 10,000 rapid COVID-19 tests, Williams said. The health department’s director, Brian Hatch, reportedly made the offer in one of the weekly meetings his department has been holding with district officials since February.
“They said, ‘Well, we have all these tests, and if we can do the quick quarantine and get these kids back to school, we’d like to use the tests to do that, but of course we need someone to give the tests,’” said Margo Hill, the head nurse for the Davis School District.
Within a couple of weeks, Hill said, the district’s nurses mobilized, received training from the health department and opened the site. The district also obtained a waiver from the FDA that would allow it to administer and process tests without meeting certain federal laboratory regulations.
The testing site is completely staffed with district employees. A number of the district’s nurses have stepped away from the schools they usually oversee to pitch in.
“The schools are suffering because they aren’t there and available if they’re working here,” Hill said. “So it’s understanding on everybody’s part. We have to understand we’re in a pandemic and it’s just not natural times. We have to do what we have to do.”
In the six days the site has been operating, Williams said the district has learned and changed daily. The line of cars was rerouted and a tent with lights and heaters was set up. Hill said they are considering emailing test results to make the line go faster.
According to Hill, the district will continue to administer tests to students until COVID-19 disappears, there is a vaccine or the tests, which are distributed to the health department by the federal government, run out.
For now, the testing center will continue to be a measure employed by the district in its effort to educate students and provide reassurance to them, their parents and employees in the midst of an unpredictable pandemic.
“It’s a little nerve racking,” said Cory Sparrow, as he waited for his daughter to be administered the test. “But better safe than sorry.”