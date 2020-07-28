The Davis School District will start the school year on an alternate-day, hybrid-learning (in-person/remote) schedule that will last until at least winter break, according to a letter sent to staff members Tuesday morning, as the state grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students whose last name starts with A-K will go to school in-person on Mondays and Wednesdays with remote learning on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Students whose last name starts with L-Z will have remote/at-home learning on Mondays and Wednesdays with in-person school on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
All students will have remote/at-home school on Fridays, with teachers at the school site.
The district's reopening plan, approved by the school board earlier in July, has three reopening models: traditional, alternate-day and soft closure.
According to the letter, the district initially planned on a traditional school opening, but "due to the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in our community and in order to further limit the spread of the virus, we need to increase our capacity to provide physical distancing in our schools."
COVID-19 cases in Davis County have fluctuated since the state eased reopening guidelines in May.
The decision was made, per the letter, to halve the amount of students in the school building and on buses — making physical distancing possible in otherwise crowded schools — allowing teachers and staff to monitor the strict hygiene protocols, make contact tracing easier for the Davis County Health Department and to keep students’ personal relationship with teachers and staff intact, which the district says is an integral part of learning.
The letter also clarified what each school day will look like as well as what will happen with students in the same household with different last names.
"In high school and junior high schools on a block (A/B) schedule, A-day classes will be repeated Monday and Tuesday for the two groups of students. B-day classes will be repeated on Wednesday and Thursday for the two groups of students on subsequent days. Fridays will be combined A/B days," the letter read.
Additionally, "If students in the same household have different last names, group assignment will be applied to all students based on last name of the oldest student in the household."
The district still has fully online learning options available for families who would like to choose that option.