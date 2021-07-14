FARMINGTON — During Tuesday’s meeting of the Davis School Board, a proposal was raised to entertain a sale of approximately 2.5 acres of property in West Point. The parcel is part of a 16.5-acre site, nicknamed Piggy Corner, currently owned by the Davis School District.
According to DSD Finance Administrator Tim Leffel, who made the presentation to the board, there are not yet explicit plans for a school on the land. In 2017, Leffel told the Standard-Examiner that building on Piggy Corner wouldn’t happen for many years.
In district budget documents for 2018 and 2019, the property’s “projected opening year” was listed as TBD — to be determined — and low on the priority list. In the 2020 budget description, the Piggy Corner properties are listed below four other elementary schools.
Lleffel told the board that a developer is interested in purchasing a section of the property to have 4325 West extended. Currently, the road ends at an intersection with 1800 North.
The remaining 14-acre property, if a sale is eventually made, would still be large enough for a school, Leffel said, adding that elementary schools are typically built on about 12 acres of land.
“The next steps would be, if the board were conducive to this, they would go survey the property and create a parcel — because right now this is one 16.5-acre parcel. They would create the 2- to 2.5-acre parcel, get a legal description and make an offer to the school board,” Leffel said.
The board voted to entertain the possibility of selling part of the land.
Early Learning Plan
The district’s Early Learning Program Plan for the upcoming school year also was presented to the board members. The plan received preapproval from the Utah State Board of Education. The plan was presented in the meeting by Belinda Kuck.
Kuck outlined the goals listed in the plan, including increasing the percentages of kindergarten and first grade students making progress in literacy using Acadience Reading Pathways of Progress.
While this year’s plan did not require outlining math goals, Kuck informed the board that they will be using Acadience’s math screener and will be hiring a K-3 math specialist. The math specialist will help with the screener, train teachers and target professional development for K-3 mathematics, according to Kuck. The early learning plan was approved.