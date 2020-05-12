DAVIS COUNTY — Davis School District wants families to know that school is in session until May 29, the last day of school on the district calendar, for those students who need help to finish out their year.
Students in the district who don't need additional support — those who have turned in all their school work and are happy with their grades — are essentially done with school on Friday, May 15, according to Chris Williams, spokesperson for the district. This isn't an all or nothing situation, though. Students could be done in some subjects or classes, and receive continued support in others.
Next week, some schools in the district will start collecting technology devices that were checked out to students — but if a student has struggled academically while learning online, and a parent believes continued access to the device will help the student over the final weeks of the school year — or even over the summer — the student does not have to turn in the device before the end of the year. Families in this situation can arrange with their school to check in those devices later in the summer, Williams said.
When the district made the announcement in late April that new instruction would end this Friday, some district leaders were concerned that some families in the district thought that the school year would be ending early for everyone, Williams told the Standard-Examiner last week. A member of the district's board of education, Brigit Gerrard, mentioned a similar concern at the district's board meeting last week.
This confusion does not appear to be widespread, since many parents representing schools across the district told the Standard-Examiner that they feel like they know what to expect as the school year draws to a close.
"The school has communicated multiple times to us about the last two weeks and what the intent is," said Stephanie Singleton Draper, a resident of Syracuse whose son attends North Davis Junior High, in a message.
She said she understood that students who are happy with their grades, or who don't have remaining work to turn in, don't need to continue checking in with their classes online.
"Maybe I have just been lucky with how awesome the school communicates, but between weekly emails from the principal, emails from teachers, Zoom meetings with the vice principal (her son's advisor) and a Zoom meeting with the counselor, I feel like they have covered everything in detail — and they have been great in not only checking on the school (work) but the mental health of these kids."
Given how difficult distance learning has been for some families, it might not be welcome news that the school year isn't ending early for everyone. But even families whose students have turned in the necessary work by Friday may feel the need to continue academic enrichment for kids who have spent much less time in school than usual.
"A teacher's job never really ends, nor does that of a parent," said Nicole Williams Green, a resident of West Point and former teacher whose children attend West Point Elementary and West Point Junior High, in a message. "So, the assignments will end, but I don't believe the school year is ending early."