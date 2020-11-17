FARMINGTON — As the Davis School District experiences some of the highest COVID-19 numbers in Utah, the school district's administration indicated at a board meeting Tuesday night it would not propose changing the case threshold for school closure.
There were 11 schools in the district currently closed in the district on Tuesday — eight high schools and three junior high schools. Two of those schools, Northridge High School and Syracuse High School, are anticipated to return to in-person classes Wednesday and Thursday.
“I believe we should rely on the expertise of the state health department, the governor and Utah State Board of Education," said Assistant Superintendent John Zurbuchen regarding changing guidelines for closing a school. "We do not have that expertise.”
Before the school year began, the USBE released its COVID-19 School Manual, which outlines the board's recommendations on how schools should operate as they navigate the challenges of a pandemic. It suggested that once 15 or more people across multiple settings in a school test positive for COVID-19 within two weeks, the school move to remote learning for 14 days.
Nine of the Davis schools that reached that threshold did so within the last week. As the number of closed schools rapidly multiplied, a group of parents who want to maximize their children's time in school campaigned for the district — and state — to use a different metric.
In a post made earlier this month on a Facebook group called DSD Parents Focused on Getting Schools Back to Five Days a Week, page administrator Corinne Johnson called on parents to email their USBE representative to ask that the threshold be changed from 15 to a percentage. The move would raise the limit for larger schools.
“I know we’ve had a lot of conversation about 1%, 2% in our emails," Zurbuchen said. "Perhaps not even having a number.”
The 15-case threshold as it is, he asserted in his presentation, signifies an infection rate higher than what the state has deemed a high transmission level. In his COVID-19 transmission index set into effect in October, Gov. Gary Herbert said any county that has a 14-day case rate of 325 per 100,000 or more would be classified as having "high" transmission.
Zurbuchen said 15 cases in a school with about 2,200 people — like Syracuse, Davis or Layton high schools, which are currently closed — would equal a rate of 681 per 100,000. In a school with approximately 1,100 students, which is just below the size of the district's three closed junior high schools, that rate would be 1,363 per 100,000.
“One can make the argument that (the 15-case) threshold, relative to the governor’s threshold, is not only perhaps an appropriate threshold but might actually be a high threshold,” Zurbuchen said.
Some of the individuals who spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting said because of the high case numbers in the district, the board should consider another course of action — closing all schools.
Zurbuchen said that power, as demonstrated when it voted to move the district from a hybrid to four-day-a-week schedule in September, rests on the school board's shoulders.