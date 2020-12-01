FARMINGTON — The Davis School District will prepare to participate in a pilot program that would allow it to shorten COVID-19 closures at high schools after the district's school board authorized the move Tuesday night.
Currently, the Utah State Board of Education recommends in its COVID-19 School Manual that once a school has 15 or more cases of the virus across multiple settings, it close for two weeks.
Under the pilot program proposed by the state school board, high schools would be able to reopen once at least 80% of the student body has undergone a rapid test for the virus. Those who tested negative would be allowed to return to school when it reopens the next day.
“What we’re trying to do is bring back in-school learning opportunities,” said Assistant Superintendent John Zurbuchen.
All students who test positive or opt out of the test would remain out of school for the 14-day closure period.
So far this year, all of the Davis School District's nine traditional high schools have closed for two weeks due to COVID-19 outbreaks. One, Farmington High School, has closed twice. That means all of the district's 16,692 high school students have spent at least two weeks learning remotely.
The district is hoping to keep the time students spend outside of school going forward to a minimum. But as schools await the Thanksgiving holiday's effect on case numbers, the district isn't sure how quickly it can get this program up and running.
“Everybody feels the sooner the better in terms of keeping students in school," said Superintendent Reid Newey. "We don’t anticipate this being a long time in terms of being ready to start, but we have some checking to do.”
First, Newey said, the district must make sure that the Davis County Health Department has the resources to support the required large-scale on-site testing, which could potentially take place at multiple schools on the same day. Then, it must make sure it has the staffing and supplies needed to make the program work.
When it comes to large-scale testing, the district has had some practice. In November, it began administering rapid tests to students and staff who were quarantined after being exposed to the coronavirus. Over 1,700 students and staff have visited the testing site so far, Zurbuchen said.
Once the program takes effect, however, the Davis School District could be testing many more than that. The district's largest school, Syracuse High School, contains 2,288 people, according to the district's COVID-19 dashboard.
“Testing 2,200 people in two days is a lot of work,” Zurbuchen said.
If the school board makes its experiment a permanent change in the school manual, or makes other tweaks, the district's superintendency now how has the power to immediately adopt those measures, the board also voted Tuesday.
Previously, district administration would have to wait to consult the board in its next board meeting or ask the board to come together for a special session. As the winter holidays approach, some board members expressed that they felt those meetings were too few and far between to keep that requirement in place.
“If it changes, we just want to be nimble enough to change with it." Zurbuchen said.
Although the district is working to increase students' time in school, the superintendency also recommended to the board that it vote to continue the four-day school week through the rest of the academic year. The board approved the proposal.
In September, the board voted to transition schools off of a hybrid schedule in two phases. The first phase, which brought about the four-day schedule, was implemented Sept. 28 in elementary schools and Nov. 2 in secondary schools. The district planned to move to a five-day school week as part of the second phase in spring semester.
“This (schedule) has been an incredible benefit to our teachers and, ultimately, our students to have Fridays to organize, to deliver remotely, to bring students that need extra help in,” Newey said while advocating for the four-day school week. “This is time incredibly well-spent for the benefit of children.”
This story will be updated.