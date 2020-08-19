Weber State's Telitha E. Lindquist College of Arts & Humanities has a new dean.
The WSU Board of Trustees approved the appointment of Deborah Uman on Aug. 10 as the college's new dean, according to a university news release.
Uman's start date is Jan. 4, 2021, which will come nearly a year after former dean, Scott Sprenger, announced he was leaving to become president of the American University in Rome. Sprenger announced his departure in February.
Amanda Sowerby was announced as the college's interim dean on May 20 and will stay in that role until Uman begins. Sowerby is listed as a professor of dance in the college's performing arts department.
Uman will oversee a college with approximately 2,700 students, faculty and staff in five departments: communication, foreign languages, English, performing arts, and visual art and design.
She'll also oversee the Browning Center and the Kimball Visual Arts Center. Uman was most recently at St. John Fisher College, a private liberal arts college in Rochester, New York.
At St. John Fisher, Uman was the chair of the Department of English as well as interim program director for film and television studies, according to the WSU release.
Uman also has authored a book, titled "Women as Translators in Early Modern England," and co-edited another book, "Staging the Blazon in Early Modern Theater."
She is the co-editor of the Seneca Falls Dialogues Journal, a peer-reviewed journal by women, and gender studies students and faculty in the continued pursuit of equality and activism, according to the release.
Uman received her bachelor’s degree in English literature from Yale, as well as a master's and doctorate in English literature from the University of Colorado Boulder.