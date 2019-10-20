LOGAN — A federal appeals court will pay Logan a visit on Tuesday to hear arguments for four cases.
Three judges from the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals will host hearings on Oct. 22 at the Russell/Wanlass Performance Hall on the Utah State University campus. The event is the first time that circuit court judges have heard arguments in Logan, according to a news release for the event.
The event is a rare opportunity for students and members of the community to witness second-highest level of courts in the country take place. The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals is located in Denver, where the hearings are typically held. For the appeals court system, the country is divided into 13 circuits. The 10th Circuit covers Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.
There will be two sessions for the event, as the first will begin at 8:45 a.m. and the second will begin at 10:30 a.m. Doors will open at 8 a.m., and each session will feature two cases being presented to the court.
Among the cases being heard Tuesday, there are two that were originally filed in Utah. The first to be heard in the second session will be Charles Payan v. United Parcel Service (UPS), which is in regards to race discrimination and retaliation in the workplace.
The second Utah case to be heard will be Jacob Scott v. Wingate Wilderness Therapy, LLC. Scott filed a personal injury lawsuit against the Kanab-based company after Scott fell and was injured during a hike and was denied medical attention for several hours, according to the suit.
Though the event is sold out, a stand by line will be available. A live stream will also be set up at the Eccles Conference Center Auditorium, and those seats will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Those who attend are encouraged to arrive early to the event to go through security. No electronics of any kind will be allowed into the performance hall, including phones, laptops and cameras. Attendees must provide a photo ID to be admitted.