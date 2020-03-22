WEBER COUNTY — Schools might be going through a soft closure, but they’re still open for lunch — drive-thru or walk-up lunch, that is.
On Thursday alone, Ogden School District distributed 6,800 breakfasts and almost 7,700 lunches, according to a district update posted on Facebook the same day.
“Thank you for your commitment to supporting student learning and student well-being throughout this challenging time,” the post reads. “At every school location across Ogden School District this morning, observers witnessed patience, not panic. Friendliness, not frustration. And determination, not despair. We are committed to supporting our students and each other and we know that you are, too.”
The soft closure of Utah schools continues for another week, through Friday, March 27, when that decision will be reevaluated, according to Gov. Gary Herbert’s March 13 announcement of the closures.
Ogden schools will continue distributing free meals this week, according to an update on the district’s website.
Free breakfast and lunch will be distributed from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily at pickup areas outside every Ogden school and the Early Childhood Center on the district campus, according to an update on the district’s website.
Meals will also be distributed from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at West Ogden Park, at 24th and E Street, the update says.
Both meals can be picked up at the same time, and children are not required to be student at the school to receive the meals.
Ogden schools will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students to collect instructional materials and personal items.
School bus service will be suspended during this time, the school update states, but crossing guards will be at their regular posts from 7:30-8:20 a.m. and 11:35 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for families walking to schools.
No meals will be distributed during the district’s spring break from March 30-April 3.
Weber School District is also continuing to distribute free “grab and go” meals through Friday, March 27, though the method varies from school to school, said Lane Findlay, spokesperson for the district.
At Roosevelt, students grab meals in the cafeteria and immediately exit. At Roosevelt, cars simply pull up outside the school to receive the meals, he said.
“We’re really trying to limit contact if possible,” Findlay said.
In all cases, the district advises students and families to observe social distancing, staying at least 6 feet away from other people.
The distribution is “spread out (among schools), so we don’t have everyone coming to one location or just a few locations,” Findlay said.
Meals are free for any student enrolled in the district, according to an email sent to parents that was shared by Findlay.
Breakfast will be distributed from 9:30-10 a.m., and lunch will be distributed from 10-10:30 a.m., the email says. Because these times are back-to-back, students can pick up both meals at once.
Students can pick up homework and check out Chromebooks during this time as well, Findlay said. However, parents and guardians should contact the school beforehand to check out a Chromebook so the device is ready when they visit, Findlay said.
Like Ogden, Weber School District has spring break from March 30-April 3 and does not plan to distribute meals during that time, Findlay said.
Through Friday, March 27, meals will be distributed at the following schools:
Elementary Schools
Burch Creek
Green Acres
Hooper
Kanesville
Lakeview
Majestic
Municipal
North Park
Riverdale
Roosevelt
Roy
Uintah
Valley View
Washington Terrace
West Weber
Secondary Schools
Rocky Mountain Jr.
Snow Crest Jr.
Wahlquist Jr.
Fremont High
Weber High