Some students in Northern Utah will be enjoying their last weekend before school starts. Others have a week more to go.
Students in Ogden School District start school again on Monday, Aug. 19. Kindergarteners start a week later on Monday, Aug. 26.
Weber School District starts one day later than Ogden, on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Kindergartners in full-day programs at Title I Schools in Weber (Burch Creek, Lakeview, Municipal, North Park, Roosevelt, Roy and Washington Terrace) start the same day as all other grades. Kindergartners in morning or afternoon programs at all other elementary schools in the district start on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
The first four days of school in Weber district, Tuesday through Friday, will all be early-out days. All high schools in the district end at 12:15 p.m. on early-out days. Junior high and elementary school early-out times are staggered. The junior high early-out times are generally between noon and 12:30 p.m. and elementary schools after 1 p.m.
Parents and community members can visit Weber's home page (https://wsd.net) and click on "schools" to find each school's website and details on early-out times.
Davis School District begins on Tuesday, Aug. 20, the same day as Weber. Tuesday is an early-out day for all elementary schools. Kindergarten starts the same day as other grades, but instead of regular school days for the rest of the week, there will be assessment times Wednesday through Friday that parents can sign up for during the first day of school on Tuesday.
High schools in Davis district have set their own start times for the first day of school. Some will start at regular times and others later. Check with your high school to confirm the start time for the first day.
The first day of fall semester at Weber State University is Monday, Aug. 26.
SAFETY REMINDERS
As students return to school, drivers will need to get back into the swing of watching for school buses, cross walks and school zones, especially during school start and end times.
Around buses, it's important to slow down, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety. The department cautions that children can come from anywhere, especially if they're racing to catch the bus on time.
If a bus has yellow flashing lights, it means the bus is preparing to stop and load or unload students. Drivers should slow and prepare to stop, the department's website states.
When a bus has flashing red lights and an extended stop sign, the bus has stopped and is in the process of loading or unloading children.
Cars must stop for flashing red lights and can only move again when the lights have stopped flashing and the stop sign comes down.
It's not just cars going the same direction as the bus that need to stop when red lights are flashing.
On roads with three or four lanes and no median or other physical barrier, cars must stop when approaching from the front or the rear of the bus.
If a median is in place, only cars approaching the bus from the rear must stop.
Oncoming cars do not need to stop when approaching the front of the bus on a road with five or more lanes and a center turn lane.