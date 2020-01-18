CLEARFIELD — The students of Wasatch Elementary are adept at identifying different types of apples.
Granted, some call Granny Smith apples Granny apples, but it gets the job done.
Apples are a fan favorite at the school, which is one of 10 elementary schools in Davis School District that was selected to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program.
The program pays for districts to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to students at least twice a week, outside of lunch time. However, Davis district often needs to dip into its own funds to finish out the school year, said Pam Tsakalos, the district’s nutrition services director.
For a school to apply for the program, a significant percentage of its students need to qualify for free or reduced-priced lunch, said Chris Bertoldi, principal of Wasatch. About 60% of students at the school qualify, he said.
Through the program, fresh fruits and vegetables are delivered to participating Davis schools once a week, with a different fruit or vegetable served each Tuesday and Thursday. At Davis schools, the produce is always served raw, due to the amount of time that cooking would take on top of school lunch demands, Tsakalos said.
The district has served well over 30 types of fruits and vegetables through the program this year, according to Tsakalos.
Offerings have included multi-colored grapes, murcotts (a cross between a tangerine and a sweet orange), romanesco (a member of the broccoli family that looks like a Christmas tree made up of smaller Christmas trees, all pointing outward) and rambutan.
“Rambutan is ... this prickly thing that’s crimson colored, and you pull the prickly off, and inside it’s this soft little fruit ... it looks like a peeled grape, and it’s whitish, and it has a sweet, slightly acidic flavor,” Tsakalos said.
Pomegranates were served one day, Bertoldi said, and the arils were everywhere — their bright color ready to stain anything they came into contact with.
Wasatch students have tasted a lot of produce.
“The thing I’ve heard from principals is that the exposure means that (children) go home, and they’ll say to their mom and dad ‘Wow this is really good,’ or when they’re at the grocery store, they’ll say, ‘We had this at school — it’s really good. Let’s try some,’” Tsakalos said.
“We’re at (Title I) schools, so (families) don’t have a lot of money for fruits and vegetables,” she continued. “ ... I think it helps the families because the whole family gets the fruit and vegetable.”
At Wasatch, they distribute the fruit or vegetable at the end of the school day, Bertoldi said. “What’s nice is they get to go outside, and their parents see it ... and if (the students) don’t like it, they’ll sometimes give it to their younger, little sibling that’s not in school.”
Because the program is on a budget, about 70 cents per child per week in Davis, children at participating schools don’t get these exotic fruits and vegetables all the time, Tsakalos said.
But even when it comes to the more frequent staples, like apples, the program exposes children to a variety — from Ambrosia to Rockit and, next week, Braeburn.
While apples came up repeatedly as a favorite among students at Wasatch, opinions were varied when it came to the best type.
Fifth-grader Alissa said she likes all the apples she’s tried, but “Honeycrisp is the best.” Her classmate sitting nearby, Hagen, also in fifth grade, preferred what Alissa called “the original apple” — red delicious.
Their fellow fifth-graders Kennley and Hayden favored Golden Delicious and Granny Smith, respectively.
The question of which apple is best was not nearly as polarizing as the question of whether or not celery, which was served at the school Thursday, should be dipped in peanut butter.
This issue did not come to blows, though, because the program does not serve fruit and vegetables with dips like peanut butter or ranch, Tsakalos said.
Seven schools in Davis School District participate in the program, and all of the eligible schools in the district who applied were selected to participate, Tsakalos said. One eligible school in the district elected not to apply.
Across Northern Utah, 26 elementary schools are participating in the program this year, according to a press release sent in July by the Utah State Board of Education.
In Davis School District, the seven participating schools include Doxey, Fremont, Holt, South Clearfield, Sunset, Vae View and Wasatch.
Ten schools in Ogden School District are participating, including Bonneville, Heritage, Hillcrest, Horace Mann, James Madison, Lincoln, New Bridge, Odyssey, Taylor Canyon and T.O. Smith.
And nine schools in Weber School District are participating, including Burch Creek, Canyon View, Lakeview, Municipal, North Park, Roosevelt, Roy, Valley View and Washington Terrace.