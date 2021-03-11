NORTH OGDEN — After the Standard-Examiner reported that Maria Montessori Academy would allow parents to opt out of Black History Month curriculum, the charter school’s decision attracted the attention of national media outlets. Celebrities, academics and political pundits took to social media to criticize the move and ask — why?
Emails obtained by the Standard-Examiner indicate some parents at the K-9 school were concerned that “opinions” on the subject would be included in instruction, and that students would learn about the Black Lives Matter movement.
After the school reportedly received “requests from a few families asking to not participate,” according to a statement written by school Director Micah Hirokawa, it sent out a form on Feb. 3 which parents could print off, sign and turn in to the school’s office that would inform the administration that the student was “not allowed to participate.”
Through Utah’s Government Records Access and Management Act, the Standard-Examiner requested all emails exchanged between employees and board members of Maria Montessori Academy and parents of students at the school regarding Black History Month instruction. Although it doesn't fall under the traditional public school system, the charter school is public and is subject to the open records law.
The emails from parents that were included in the school’s response to the request were replies to the email that included the form, so it’s unclear what issues were initially raised and how the school received those complaints. Hirokawa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In the six acquired emails, some parents expressed doubt about the Black History Month curriculum while others were upset that the school was allowing parents to opt their students out of it.
One parent said, “What type of curriculum would be introduced to the kindergarten class that might prompt me to ask that (name redacted) not participate?”
Autumn Douglas, who is listed as being the school’s administrative services coordinator on ZoomInfo, replied to the email. It appears to be the school’s only direct response to a parent.
“We cannot tell you what may prompt your family not to participate as it may differ from family to family,” she wrote. “What we can say is that our teachers will be following a strict code of ethics, free of opinion, bias, and rooted in historical facts and content while being age appropriate. Feel free to reach out to your child’s teacher for more information of specific content.”
Another parent responded to the email asking, “Will it be actual history? Or opinions thrown in?”
“Are you guys including in your curriculum Black Life Matters organization as well?” wrote a third parent.
The Black Lives Matter movement was launched after the 2012 killing of Trayvon Martin in Sanford, Florida. It voices opposition to systemic racism and white supremacy, as well as condemns violence committed against Black people by law enforcement and other individuals.
It's unclear whether the parents who expressed concerns about Black History Month curriculum signed the form opting out. Parents’ names and email addresses were redacted from all documents obtained by the Standard-Examiner, so it was not able to reach any for comment on their reaction.
A few parents wrote back to the school expressing shock and disappointment in receiving such a form.
“Can you help me understand the school’s reasoning on letting people opt out of learning about and celebrating black history month? Why isn’t it just (a part) of what everyone will be doing?” one parent asked.
Another asked, “Is this a statewide thing? I have never heard of an exemption like this. I grew up in one of the most racially divisive areas in the country (St. Louis) and even we never did this. It’s shameful. Please let me know, I am alarmed that any Montessori school would offer this.”
Under state law, a parent of a student may request a waiver of the requirement to participate in certain curriculum that “would require the student to affirm or deny a religious belief or right of conscience.” That option, however, is rarely offered broadly.
“I do not mean to be disrespectful, but this is insane,” wrote another parent opposed to the move in the longest response the school received. “Why are you offering an opt-out for history? You are just going to teach students some parts of history and omit other parts because they are about another race? That is so ridiculously racist I can’t believe you’re even offering this as an option for parents.”
The same parent continued, “Are you offering the option to skip over white history too? Because if that sounds ridiculous, you’d better realize that is exactly what you are doing here. I am furious, and ashamed of MMA. I think you need to revoke this opt-out and write a letter of apology instead.”
Reaction after the public announcement
Hirokawa on Feb. 4 sent an email to parents and made a post on the school’s Facebook page saying some parents’ decision to opt out of Black History Month curriculum “deeply saddens and disappoints me,” but that students had a right to not participate.
Two days later on Feb. 6, after widespread public backlash, the school announced after families who requested the option “have willingly come to the table to resolve any differences,” they would no longer opt out of the instruction, a statement read.
The Ogden chapter of the NAACP, the nation’s oldest civil right’s organization, released a statement on Feb. 7 saying that although the decision to allow families to opt out was reversed, “we find its very consideration troubling.”
Ogden NAACP President Betty Sawyer also reached out to Hirokawa on Feb. 6 to discuss how the school can better address equity, diversity and inclusion, as shown in another series of emails obtained by the Standard-Examiner.
She wrote in an email to Hirokawa, “This is extremely disturbing and disheartening to know that students at the elementary age get to experience this type of racism firsthand. We all know that ‘isms’ are taught and not inherent and to allow this to go forth unfortunately will be a detriment to students, the school, our community and society.”
In his response, Hirokawa said, “I’m sorry this hit the news before I was able to fix some of the systems and processes that existed prior to my leadership. Due to the strong pushback we were able to work with families and change how things were done much quicker, which makes me very happy.”
Hirokawa was hired as director of the school in April 2020 after the sudden departure of the previous director, who had worked at Maria Montessori Academy for just two years. He is of Japanese descent and in the letter sent to parents and posted to Facebook, he said his great grandparents were “thrown into an internment camp.”
“Please know that this mindset was here before I arrived and as an Asian American ... born and raised in Hawaii this was never acceptable to me,” he told Sawyer in a later email. “I’m sorry that it ever happened in the first place and I have done everything I can to make sure it never happens again and that families know where I stand and that this is not right.”
Hirokawa also told Sawyer that following the decision, he received threats against his life and his family. Maria Montessori Academy has since taken down its Facebook page and removed staff listings from its website.
He did not immediately respond to questions about the systems and processes he is trying to fix, or the “mindset” that existed before his arrival. In an email to the Standard-Examiner in February, however, he said staff at the school will likely receive additional training on diversity, equity and inclusion “to improve our capacity to address these types of sensitive issues.”