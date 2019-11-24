BOUNTIFUL — Viewmont is bringing back one of its own to headline a community outreach event Monday focused on building resiliency and improving youth mental health.
Called “You Can Do Hard Things: Resiliency,” the event will feature Ben Kjar, a motivational speaker and Viewmont alum who was born with Crouzon syndrome.
Despite being told he wouldn’t ever be able to participate in contact sports, Kjar was a UVU first-ever NCAA Division 1 Wrestling All-American.
A band from Orem called Foreign Figures, who have opened for Imagine Dragons, will also perform, and the principal of Viewmont will open the event, introducing Kjar and discussing youth mental health issues at Viewmont and in the community.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. at Viewmont High School in Bountiful, 120 W. 1000 North. Families in the community are invited to attend.
“I see so many kids — they deal with so many hard things in life, and no matter how old you are, it doesn’t go away. It just changes,” Lloyd said, describing why school leadership and counselors chose resilience as the topic for the event. “We want them to know that ‘you have more power than you think ... let’s help you be stronger, because you are stronger, you’re just not giving yourself the credit you need.’”
Student body officers suggested that Kjar be invited to speak as part of the event, Lloyd said.
“(Kjar) went to Viewmont, so it’s near and dear to his heart,” said Nicole Lloyd, a counselor at Viewmont who knows Kjar, “so he wanted to come back and be part of his family and community and culture again.”
Kjar and Foreign Figures are being paid a small amount, but well below their normal rates, Lloyd said.
Centerville and Bountiful cities and local businesses donated money to support the event, she said.