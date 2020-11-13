FARMINGTON — Farmington High School will temporarily move to online learning for a second time due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the school, according to a statement from the Davis School District.
The district anticipates Farmington students will return to the building Nov. 30, following Thanksgiving break. According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, as of Friday, there were 18 positive cases of the virus at the school.
The Utah State Board of Education's COVID-19 School Manual defines an outbreak as anytime there are 15 or more active cases across multiple settings in a school. When a school reaches that threshold, the state school board recommends it close for two weeks.
As of Friday, the Davis School District had a total of 523 cases, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. While Davis is the second largest district in Utah, it has the most coronavirus cases in the state. The next closest district is Granite School District with 294.
There are currently nine schools closed for COVID-19 outbreaks in the Davis School District. Eight out of nine of the district's traditional high schools have shut down, with Clearfield High School being the exception. Shoreline Junior High School is also closed.
Farmington High School became the first school in the Davis School District to move to remote learning for two weeks due to COVID-19 on Oct. 21. Students resumed in-person classes Nov. 4.
Aside from the first Farmington closure, all schools currently online have been forced to make the move since the district on Nov. 2 transitioned secondary schools out of a hybrid learning model and into a four-day-a-week schedule. Under the hybrid system, students spent two days a week at school, alternating days with another group of students.
The Utah Education Association last week called on Gov. Gary Herbert to move all secondary schools in the state to online learning until after holiday breaks. If he did not take action, they said, that responsibility would move to local school boards.
In an executive order issued Sunday which tightened COVID-19 restrictions around the state, Herbert did not include school closures.
The Davis School District Board of Education is scheduled to meet Tuesday. Although moving secondary schools to online learning is not listed on its agenda, the board will discuss the short-term closures of schools with COVID-19 outbreaks.