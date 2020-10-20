The Davis School District confirmed Tuesday that Farmington High School will close for two weeks after it had at least 15 students and staff test positive for COVID-19 within two weeks.
"This step is being taken to control the spread of the virus," Principal Richard Swanson said in a letter to parents.
The district did not disclose in its press release the number of cases at the school, but according to a dashboard on its website, as of Monday, 23 people at Farmington had the virus. Altogether, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, the district had 272 active cases of the virus Tuesday.
The Utah State Board of Education's COVID-19 School Manual defines an outbreak as when 15 or more people have tested positive for the virus within a period of two weeks. The manual advises schools, at that point, to dismiss students from in-person learning.
The school's total numbers had previously reached the 15-case threshold, but because all of Davis School District's secondary schools are operating on a hybrid schedule, the Davis County Health Department allowed it to continue with in-person classes.
Under the hybrid schedule, only half of the students attend in-person classes at one time, alternating days. The Farmington High closure indicates that at least one portion of the students has exceeded 15 positive cases of the coronavirus.
Teachers will use Wednesday as a preparation day before moving the entire school to remote learning beginning Thursday. Students will return to school on Nov. 4.
All UHSAA-sanctioned activities will continue through the 14-day quarantine, meaning the Phoenix will be allowed to play their football state playoff game against Alta High School on Friday.
Farmington High will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to students, who can pick it up outside the school.
"We thank you for your patience and support during this time as we work together to reduce the current spike in cases and keep students and staff as safe as possible," read the letter to parents.
It continued, "We are sorry for any inconveniences that this has/will cause to you and your families."