After-school programs in Davis, Ogden and Weber districts could be negatively affected by President Trump’s proposed federal budget for fiscal year 2021.
A major source of funding for local after-school programs, the federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers initiative, has been eliminated from the president’s proposed budget.
Of Davis School District’s 17 after-school programs, eight receive the funding, which is focused on providing academic enrichment opportunities for children who attend high-poverty or low performing schools. The funding goes toward providing supports during non-school hours, according to the U.S. Department of Education’s website.
Davis School District receives about $500,000 in 21st Century funds that go toward the eight programs, which serve about 500 students, according to Courtney Ward, director of after-school programs for the district.
The Davis schools receiving these funds are Crestview, Holt, Lincoln, Sunset, South Clearfield, Wasatch and Whitesides elementary schools, as well as North Davis Junior High.
All of these programs — which together serve about 1,200 students — are supported solely by grant funding, Ward said in an email.
“Running without 21st Century funds would be difficult, but not impossible,” Ward said. “We (would) reach out to other grant opportunities and look for involvement from the community and also rely on the district if possible. ... With a decrease or possible elimination of 21st Century funding, there is the possibility of decreased staffing and less accommodations available for kids in our communities.”
In Ogden School District, Heritage, James Madison and New Bridge elementary schools benefit 21st Century funds, and George Washington High School is using carryover funds from a five-year grant of the funding, according to Carrie Maxson, supervisor in the district’s department of equity and access.
In the case of Heritage, New Bridge and James Madison, these funds have been secured by community organizations that run programs at the schools.
The funds are combined with other sources in all cases, as 21st Century funds alone are not enough to run a program, Maxson said in an email.
Across all programs in Ogden that receive the funding, 1,200 students and their families are served with after-school or other supports.
While complete information on after-school programs in Weber School District was not available, the after-school program that opened with much fanfare at Burch Creek Elementary in 2019 is supported by 21st Century funds, which were secured by Weber School District Foundation and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Weber-Davis.
Each of Trump’s four proposed annual budgets have eliminated the funding, though after-school advocates have lobbied hard to retain it, according to Afterschool Alliance, a nonprofit advocacy organization. In the last three budget cycles, Congress has voted to retain the funding.