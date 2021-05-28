SALT LAKE CITY — Just over a week after the State Legislature passed two identical resolutions recommending the State Board of Education take steps to curb what it sees as critical race theory instruction in schools, a committee has approved a rule addressing the matter to be considered by the full board.
The Utah State Board of Education Standards & Assessment Committee met Thursday night to discuss "Educational Equity in Schools," a rule that would dictate how educators should approach sensitive subjects like race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.
"We recognize the substantial nudge we got from the Legislature to take some action here," said board member Scott Hansen, who chairs the committee. "And although we are on a tight timeline, we’ve done our best to receive input from education stakeholders."
It envelops concepts included in the resolutions, which requested the state school board "review standards for curriculum" to ensure they don't teach "that one race is inherently superior or inferior to another race; that an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of the individual's race; or that an individual's moral character is determined by the individual's race."
The legislation was in response to a growing sentiment on the right that critical race theory should be banned in public schools. Critical race theory originated in the mid-1970s as an academic movement to critically examine racism and its presence in law, culture and society, but many in mostly conservative circles see it as an ideology meant primarily to shame white people.
Efforts to eliminate attempts to further equity that have been labeled critical race theory have been met with strong opposition. The resolutions proposed in the Legislature were challenged by local activists and educators, and Democrats in the state House of Representatives walked out of the chamber in protest as the resolution came to a vote.
The state school board's response to the legislation, consequently, has received significant attention in Utah. It didn't accept live comments from the public at the meeting, but committee members received hundreds of emails beforehand.
"We may tonight have the biggest viewer ratings of the season," Hansen noted during the meeting.
The rule, labeled R277-328, is five pages long. Prior to the meeting, the committee had developed numerous versions of the rule, which was on its fourth draft Thursday. Most of its language is based on a combination of the Legislature's resolutions and previously approved board policy.
"This rule was particularly challenging because we don’t have a core standard for equity," Hansen said. "Equity is spread amongst all different classes, there’s no class in equity … so this isn’t like a core standard, this is looking at all the content that’s there and if certain of these components or concepts are to be taught, then they need to be taught in accordance with these rules."
In essence, the rule says schools cannot give instruction that — based on sex, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity or any other protected class — promotes the idea one person is inherently superior or inferior to another; a protected class determines the content of a person’s character; an individual bears responsibility for the past actions of people from the same group; and a student or educator should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of their background.
Any training that a school or district may offer to educators regarding equity or instruction related to it must be approved in a public meeting and be made available online, if the rule is adopted.
The rule goes on to say that it does not "ban any events, ideas, attitudes, beliefs or concepts including those described in this rule, from the general sharing and participation in the marketplace of ideas fostered in a learning environment."
Over the course of the meeting, board member Jennie Earl proposed several amendments to the rule. Those amendments were not sent to committee members prior to the meeting and many were rejected, but a few were adopted or inspired further changes.
Among those not passed was an effort to strike the word "belonging" from a definition of inclusion, and another to add a subsection that would prohibit a public education employee from compelling a teacher or student to do anything they felt was in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Title VI states that no one can be discriminated against or denied the benefits of a federally funded program on the ground of race, color or national origin.
"It could be the idea of, and I’ll throw some terms out there that we’re seeing floating around, the idea of white fragility, compelling someone to feel a certain way or affirm something, in this case something that encourages or results in racial type of discrimination or falls under that category," Earl said.
Board member Brent Strate pushed back against the need to add such a clause, saying Title VI already makes it illegal to discriminate against an individual on those grounds, so a person couldn't be compelled to do so.
"Maybe I’m naive, or maybe I’ve been in a different place, but tomorrow will be my 30th year of education and I have never seen or heard anything like unto this, only the idea that it’s happening somewhere," State said. "I’m not against this because it’s already the law, I think the verbiage in here, and putting it in here, I just see potential abuse of that."
Earl did succeed in expanding a line that encouraged collaboration with "diverse community members to understand, recognize and appreciate diverse cultures, languages, traditions, values, needs, and lived experiences" to also include "what we all have in common as humans." That amendment, however, initially included "and as Americans," but board member Laura Belnap asked to strike that portion.
"I can’t get my head around the American part, not that I’m not an American, but some of our students are not," Belnap said.
At the time of publication, the Utah State Board of Education had not yet posted an updated version of the rule online. The rule will be debated at a board meeting next week.
"I think that we have a good product now to pass on to the board. I’m sure there will be more robust discussion as we move forward, but I’m really confident that we’ve been able to strike a good balance in some areas that have been really tough," Hansen said.