CLEARFIELD — It was a scene straight out of the movie “White Christmas” last week during a special choir concert at Clearfield High School.
Instead of a group of soldiers gathering to honor their former general with a surprise performance, though, about 130 former members of Clearfield High’s madrigal choir, called “Madres,” came together Dec. 3 to perform a concert for the longtime Clearfield choir teacher, Les Davis.
Les’ students see a similarity to a different movie — “Mr. Holland’s Opus.”
Rachel LaFon, one of Les’ former students, said in an email that students came together to show him “how much he impacted our lives. He was our Mr. Holland, and we were his opus.”
Somewhere between 700-800 people attended the concert, filling the lower bowl of the Clearfield High auditorium, said Les’ son Roger Davis. Davis School District supported the event by allowing the group to use the space without paying fees.
The concert was “spectacular,” Roger said, and Les agreed, saying that students must have kept up their training since their time at Clearfield.
Now retired for more than two decades, Les’ teaching career spanned 30 years, with more than 20 of those years — from 1971-1997 — spent at Clearfield High, though there was a three-year break during that period when he taught at Sunset Junior High, he said. He also taught at Sunset prior to his time at Clearfield.
Les’ sons Roger and Erik Davis planned the concert, though Erik said Roger was the “mastermind.” They both participated in their dad’s choirs in high school. Roger conducted the 130-strong choir at the concert.
“My dad in my mind ... was the best teacher in Utah for choir,” Roger said. “My senior year (1990), we went to San Diego for choir festival, and we got the highest ranking from those judges that they had given nationally to anybody.”
“They hoodwinked me really well,” Les said. His family told him he’d be attending the performance of his grandson’s junior high choir.
“When I walked in there and they started applauding,” Les continued, “I thought, ‘What in the world is going on?’ ... and my son was standing right next to me, and I gave him what he calls ‘the look’ ... so he was smiling and thinking it was really funny.”
“A lot of the people who knew about it lived around us, and we saw them all the time,” said Les’ wife Ina, “and I knew about it, but I didn’t say (anything) to anybody because I didn’t want it to not be a surprise. ... We lied a lot, but it was wonderful. We saw so many students that we hadn’t seen for years.”
To find former madrigal choir members, Roger set up a private group on Facebook, added his siblings and as many of their peers in Madres as they could find, and asked them to reach out to other former members they were connected to.
The Facebook group has since ballooned to 200 members, and the group page is now dominated by photos and videos of the concert, including pictures of Les with many of his former students.
Students who participated represented the range of Les’ career, Roger said, including people from the first graduating year Les taught, 1972.
The only problem, Roger and Ina said, is that some students who didn’t hear about the concert in time weren’t very happy, so Roger said they might have to plan another.
At the concert, the group performed music that was familiar to students across the years, including a song called “Starmaker” and “Still, Still, Still.”
Former students also wrote Les letters and made him a memory book, which Les spent that evening reading, Roger said.
“He said he really did not realize how much he did for kids,” Roger said.
Les said he loved his career as a teacher — that it felt more like fun than work.
His favorite part of teaching was “seeing music become such a magnificent part of these hard-working kids’ lives because it was really special. Sometimes when you’re singing sacred music, you have some angelic help, I really think,” he said. “... The feeling you have when you sing a piece of good music and sing it correctly ... it’s pretty hard to find anything that would top that in my estimation.”