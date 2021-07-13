OGDEN — High above the A2 parking lot on Weber State University’s campus, just off Edvalson Street, sits a newly placed construction beam. Painted in WSU’s signature purple, the beam finished the framework of the Noorda Building for Engineering, Applied Science and Technology on Monday.
Before being hoisted in the air and placed atop the west side of the building, over 125 people — including members of the Big-D Construction team, Weber State University, the Northern Utah Academy for Math, Engineering and Science and the community — signed the beam with white paint pens as part of the “topping out” ceremony.
“This is a great opportunity for our students, first and foremost. In this new building, we’ll have state-of-the-art facilities and labs,” said Weber State University Provost Ravi Krovi. “So I see our students coming in and really getting this experiential, hands-on type of learning in addition to what they learn in the classroom.”
Krovi touted the dedication of the engineering program’s advisory board in building the future connections between students and local industries. Funding to the tune of $50 million was approved by the Utah State Legislature in March 2019. In addition to the state funding, $7.5 million was provided by NUAMES. The NUAMES North campus will be partially based in the new building.
“For the past year and a half, our students have been going to school while this building is being constructed, and now they’l be able to see and experience that,” said Steven Davis, the NUAMES North principal.
According to Rob Moore of Big-D Construction, this is the third major project done by the company on Weber State’s main campus. They previously built Lindquist Hall, the university’s social sciences building, and the athletic complex attached to Stewart Stadium. The building will also play into Weber State’s energy use goals.
Construction crews were able to dig under part of the A2 parking lot, which Weber State project manager Chad Downs estimates will be mostly fixed and usable by the fall semester, for 400-foot-deep geothermal bores. They will be used to power the building sustainably and will be completely unseen once the construction is finishes.
Despite the significant construction, the project was not entirely built from scratch. A portion of the Technical Education building, which was demolished for this project, was saved and will be a part of the Noorda building. Downs estimated that it will house more than the 35 classrooms in Weber State’s last major project, Lindquist Hall.
“Just to have the full building, full form take shape like this — it happened relatively fast, the steel went up pretty fast in the scheme of things,” Downs said.
Next for the construction will be filling it out with the plumbing, electrical work, drywall and more — all of which could have become more complicated due to international material shortages, which have led to increased prices for steel, concrete, paint and more. According to Downs, they were able to lock in contracts and prices for much of the material early on.
“The fact that we ordered everything when we did and this was bid when we did, if it would’ve been bid this year I think all bets would be off in terms of our timeline and our budget,” he said.
The 143,000-square-foot Noorda EAST building is slated to open for classes in the fall 2022 semester.