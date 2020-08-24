Thousands of kids in Weber, Davis and Box Elder counties go back to school this week.
Here are answers to a few frequently asked questions as classrooms are filled for the first time since the soft closure in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ARE MASKS REQUIRED AT SCHOOL?
Yes, at all times.
That includes school visitors. Schools will provide masks to students on the first day of school.
An executive order by the governor on Aug. 14 also clarified what constitutes a face covering: It must be a cloth mask that covers the nose, mouth and cheeks, and fits snugly under the chin.
By that decree, face shields aren't allowed.
Parents can request a mask exemption for their child or children if they have an appropriate medical condition as determined by a physician in consultation with the respective school district.
Some school districts, such as Box Elder's, haven't updated their reopening plans on their website yet to reflect the governor's executive order, so it could be confusing for some.
ARE SCHOOLS TEMPERATURE-CHECKING STUDENTS BEFORE GOING INSIDE SCHOOL BUILDINGS?
It depends which district your children go to school in.
The Ogden School District is temperature-checking all of its students entering schools each day, per district spokesperson Jer Bates. School employees will be conducting the checks with touchless thermometers.
District superintendent Rich Nye told the Ogden school board at a meeting last week that the district has 105 no-contact thermometers for use.
In the Weber School District, symptom checking will be done on a case-by-case basis as needed, according to spokesperson Lane Findlay. It's a similar method in Davis.
"If you think about the logistics of conducting symptom checking on every student, every day, it would be a monumental task and incredibly time-consuming," Findlay said in an email response to a list of questions sent by the Standard-Examiner. "It would make it nearly impossible to run transportation or start school on time."
On the whole, each district is deferring a lot of responsibility on parents to symptom check their kids before school each day.
However, each visitor to a school will be temperature-checked by no-contact thermometers, of which school districts have procured hundreds.
WILL SCHOOLS BE DOING COVID-19 TESTING?
No.
That's handled by the various testing centers across the state.
To find a testing center, go online to coronavirus.utah.gov/utah-covid-19-testing-locations/.
WHAT SHOULD I DO IF MY CHILD IS SHOWING COVID-19 SYMPTOMS?
Keep your child home from school and call the health department.
For years, the daily culture has been to "power through" sickness and go to school, work, etc.
Health departments and school districts have been especially stressing to stay home when sick.
If a student is at school when he or she starts to show COVID-19 symptoms, each school is required to have a designated isolation room of sorts — it can only be used for COVID-19 isolation purposes — where the student will stay until a parent or guardian can get him or her from school.
WHAT IF MY CHILD TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19?
Health departments will notify parents of positive tests, consistent with how positive test reporting is normally done.
If a student tests positive for COVID-19, that child must isolate for at least 14 days and in order to return to school again, must be symptom-free for at least 24 hours without medication.
HOW MANY POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES DOES IT TAKE TO SHUT A SCHOOL DOWN?
Over a two-week period, it takes 15 positive COVID-19 cases or positive cases in 10% of a school's student body, whichever number is lower (in most cases it's the 15), to shut a school down for two weeks and send everyone home for remote learning.
Theoretically, that means if 14 positive cases are reported on one day and one case is reported 10 days later, the school would shut down.
Likewise, it takes three positive cases — positive cases defined as confirmed by the health department — in one classroom over a two-week period to send the whole classroom home for two weeks.
WHAT HAS TO HAPPEN FOR SCHOOLS TO GO BACK TO 'NORMAL?'
This is more of a question for the Ogden and Davis districts, since they're the ones that have some alternate-day hybrid schedules right now (OSD has that schedule in its secondary schools).
The answer: Nobody knows.
County health departments and school districts don't know exactly what impact going back to in-person school even two to three days per week will have on the COVID-19 climate.
The same health departments haven't gotten a clear answer from the state as to when schools can get the green light again for fully in-person school.
Theoretically, metrics such as the raw number of new cases, percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 will have to continue to trend down to a manageable level in order for schools to go back to "normal."
Experts predict those metrics will surge once schools reopen again, however.
The COVID-19 situation is many times worse right now than it was during the initial spring soft closure. The difference now is schools have policies, equipment and plans in place to help mitigate the disease's spread — plans they didn't have in March.
CAN I SWITCH FROM IN-PERSON SCHOOL TO ONLINE SCHOOL?
Technically, yes, but not right off the bat. Most districts on the whole are making parents and students commit to either one quarter or one semester of either in-person or online learning before making the switch.
If parents or students go to in-person/online school the first week and decide they want to switch, the only realistic option for switching schedules after a week would be to enroll at a charter school.
WHAT'S GOING ON WITH SCHOOL MEALS?
Schools are still providing meals. Students can still go to the school and get a "grab-and-go" lunch on the days they don't have in-person school.
WHAT'S GOING ON WITH SCHOOL DANCES, ASSEMBLIES AND SPORTS?
School dances being held are to be determined. Assemblies with the entire student body aren't being held.
If schools can have an assembly and properly attain physical distancing, those may be allowed.
Sports are still happening, but under pretty strict guidelines issued by county health departments as well as the Utah High School Activities Association.
Attendance is limited to 50% capacity in outdoor venues such as football stadiums and 25% capacity indoors in the Ogden, Weber and Davis districts.
All tickets for football games have to be purchased online and can't be purchased at the gate. Physical distancing, sitting in your assigned seat and wearing masks are required at all times or else the game(s) could be stopped and canceled.
All players who aren't on the playing surface have to wear a mask, as do all coaches during the contest. Football teams can only dress 50 players for each game.
The sports schedule is very fluid, with at least two football games and a handful of volleyball and soccer games having been canceled so far.