OGDEN — Weber State President Brad Mortensen is encouraging alumni and students to share their stories of success.
To that end, Mortensen, along with some Weber State students, will be holding a “Louder and Prouder” tour, visiting city council meetings at various cities in Northern Utah, according to a Weber State press release.
“Our students, alumni and faculty are doing some amazing things. In some cases, they’ve overcome major challenges to achieve their success,” Mortensen said in the release. “This tour is the latest way for us to be louder and prouder about all the ways Weber State continues to be great, Great GREAT!”
Weber State alumni, faculty and staff are invited to join the meetings when the group visits their city, the release said.
During each visit, Mortensen will give council members an update on the state of the university, and students will also share their stories.
The first visit was held in Morgan on Tuesday, but there are several others upcoming, and more that will be announced in the future.
The Weber State community is also invited to participate on social media by sharing their stories with the hashtags “LouderandProuder” and #WeberState.
Tour schedule
Layton — 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Layton City Council Chambers, 437 North Wasatch Drive.
Syracuse — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, Syracuse City Hall, 1979 W. 1900 South.
North Ogden — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, North Ogden City Municipal Building, 505 E. 2600 North.
Kaysville — 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, Business Resource Center of Davis Technical College, 450 S. Simmons Way.
Ogden City — 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, Council Chambers, the third floor of the Ogden Municipal Building.
Bountiful — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, Fire Station 81, 255 S. 100 West (during city hall remodel).
Sunset — 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, Sunset City Office Building, 200 W. 1300 North.