Resources for summer learning

Ogden School District

Virtual Summer Bridge Programs

Programs begin June 8

summer.ogdensd.org

Weber County Library

Summer Reading Programs

(for children and teenagers)

Sign-ups begin June 1

The library also offers several online learning options, like Discovery Kids and Girls Who Code At Home (boys welcome), available on the library's website at www.weberpl.lib.ut.us.

______

Free at-home literacy experiences

recommended by Cindy Jones, director of Utah State's Literacy Clinic

Audible Stories

Hundreds books are currently available for free. The collection is hand-picked by editors and is a mix of stories to entertain, engage and inform young people, ages 0–18. These stories offer a screen-free option. There are selections for listeners in English, Spanish, German, French, Japanese and Italian.

stories.audible.com

ASU Virtual Field Trips

Offered through Arizona State University, these virtual field trips allow parents and children virtually visit places around the globe (and beyond — think 3D of Mars). If parents and children focus on talking about the experience, it will build vocabulary and knowledge that children can use in their own reading and conversations with others.

vft.asu.edu

Discover 4-H Clubs

Utah State University Extension offers projects and experiments on archaeology, robotics, duct-tape crafts and more.

utah4h.org/discover

Guidance for parents

Vanderbilt's IRIS Center has produced a short course called Parents: Supporting Learning During the COVID-19 Pandemic. This resource offers parents practical tools and easy-to-implement strategies to help support their children’s learning at home.

iris.peabody.vanderbilt.edu

Scholastic Learn at Home

This resource provides projects for children in preschool through ninth grade that are designed to build their knowledge and skills through stories and activities.

classroommagazines.scholastic.com/support/learnathome.html

Storyline Online

This is a literacy website with videos of actors reading children’s books. The videos show the illustrations and subtitles so children can follow along with the reading. Among the readers: Betty White reading “Harry the Dirty Dog.”

www.storylineonline.net

Walking Podcasts

Listen to these podcasts as you and your child go for a walk or sit together. Subjects include science, history and language arts.

www.thewalkingclassroom.org