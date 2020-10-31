OGDEN — Shinnie Lai bought a car Thursday to make the nearly 12-hour drive from L.A. to Ogden to walk in her high school graduation ceremony, which due to COVID-19, took place five months after she earned her diploma.
Lai was one of 48 former students who participated in a drive-thru commencement at George Washington High School in Ogden on Friday. She said she made the trip for her family and friends, but most of all for herself, “to know that I did all of the studying.”
Now, Lai lives in L.A. where she is pursuing a music career as a rapper and singer.
“This is important enough to her — what you have done, the work that you put in — is important enough that she woke up to drive from California for five minutes to walk across,” said Principal Benjamin Carrier in a speech to teachers before the ceremony. “ So thank you for all that you’ve done. This is huge. These are lives that have been changed.”
George Washington High is an alternative school in the Ogden School District. It serves students who have fallen behind on credits and wouldn’t be able to graduate from Ogden or Ben Lomond high schools, those who want to graduate early and those who, due to mental health struggles, need a different learning environment.
As an alternative school, George Washington is distinct from other schools in that it has eight terms that are shorter than the traditional four, which allows students to progress faster. It also caps class sizes at 20 and is equipped with a full-time, on-site social worker.
“There’s certainly a lot of challenges that our kids face, and they’re all very unique,” Carrier said.
Some students are frequently moving from home to home, some struggle to find transportation to school and others live at a nearby homeless shelter, Carrier said. In addition to those challenges, George Washington High has been designated a Title I school by the U.S. Department of Education, meaning it serves a high number of students living in poverty.
All of those difficulties were compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. As students transitioned to remote learning, it became harder to keep students on-track and engaged in their education.
“Even though we were doing everything we could to connect with them virtually or over the phone, there still is a lot lost when you’re not in the same room as somebody and being with them face-to-face,” Carrier said. “So for that to happen right at the end, right as they’re getting to that finish line, was a challenge on a lot of kids.”
To make sure as many students graduated as possible, teachers made home visits to deliver and pick up packets to help students earn credits. Some students worked into the summer to complete their diploma.
One of the graduates who overcame numerous obstacles to get her diploma is Lux Shreeve. She transferred to George Washington after suffering from depression and anxiety.
“She just felt she wanted to give up,” said her mom, Tammi Shreeve. “I told her, ‘You know what, it’s hard. It’s going to be hard. You’re going to struggle. You’re going to cry. But it’s going to feel incredible when you walk across that stage.’”
Imagining herself receiving her diploma at graduation is what helped Lux get out of bed in the morning, Tammi Shreeve said.
When COVID-19 stopped commencement from happening in May, George Washington students chose to postpone the ceremony instead of holding a virtual one, like Ben Lomond and Ogden high schools. Tammi Shreeve was determined to make sure that dream was realized for Lux and other students.
She met with Carrier and other faculty members to determine how to give students a special experience while keeping them safe. Together, they decided on a Halloween-themed drive-thru graduation.
“All of my friends are so happy that they get more than just a video,” said Lux Shreeve, who starts esthetician school in November.
A commencement program, including speeches and a slideshow of the graduates, was posted on YouTube before the event. Cars filled with students and their families looped around the school in five-minute intervals throughout the afternoon to distance households from each other.
Families celebrated by dressing in Halloween costumes, buying flowers, decorating cars and one even ordered a stretch limousine.
“It’s just such a joy to just be a part of it,” Carrier said of the graduation. “We get to be there in (students’) hard times, we get to be there in their successes as well and I just think it’s a really great privilege to be able to do that. The kids are what get us out of bed each day.”