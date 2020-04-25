OGDEN — Clarissa McEuen got a call on March 12 informing her she’d been selected as the main student speaker at Weber State’s spring commencement ceremony, scheduled to be held on Friday, April 24.
As a first-generation college graduate who’d spent much of her childhood in the foster care system, she looked forward to her approaching graduation from the Weber State business school, but the honor of being selected to speak at commencement brought special satisfaction.
During the call, though, she learned it wasn’t certain when or if there would be a ceremony, she said — because that same day, the university announced that classes would be moving online for the remainder of the semester to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Only a few days after the call, on March 18, the Utah System of Higher Education announced that graduation ceremonies for schools in the system would be cancelled or postponed. After the hard work of completing their last finals week, the spring graduates of 2020 wouldn’t get to celebrate in the traditional way.
“Today, we would be walking across the stage, and we’re not able to do that,” McEuen said Friday. She and many of her fellow graduates are “grieving different experiences that we would be ... a part of that we no longer can be, which has made it really hard,” she said.
Weber State announced Monday that commencement had been rescheduled to Aug. 29, and McEuen said she plans to participate.
However, it’s still unclear if college convocations — the graduation ceremonies held for each of Weber State’s seven colleges — will also be rescheduled. It is possible they will also be held, according to Weber State spokesperson Allison Hess.
McEuen marked her graduation day by spending time with her family.
Even though they’ve all been at home together, they haven’t had much real time spent together lately, she said, since she’s been studying for finals. She, her husband and two children planned to have ice cream sundaes, watch a movie — maybe “Trolls” — and continue to experiment with their beloved smoker, though the type of meat had not yet been selected as of Friday morning.
Since school buildings have also been closed, she and her kids have been studying at home together, she said, and her kids have been concerned that she’d be sad that she wouldn’t get to do a special ceremony on graduation day.
“I’ve had to remind them ... it was never about the ceremony itself,” McEuen said. “It was always about every day after that.”
McEuen went back to school because of her children, she said.
Over five years ago, in the midst of a separation, she drove by the Weber State campus and looked at her young children in the back seat. At the time, it was difficult to support them on one income, she said.
“I just looked back ... at them for a minute, and before I knew it, I was literally parking and walking up (to the Weber State business school) and enrolling,” she said. “And I had both of them with me.”
McEuen had graduated from Northridge High School when she was 17, and she hadn’t contemplated pursuing additional schooling at Weber State before this happened, she said. Now, more than five years later, she’s celebrating the fruits of her labors.
“I wanted to not only be able to support myself and my children, but I wanted to show them that it’s possible (to be successful) regardless of the kinds of cards you’re dealt in your life and the obstacles that are going to come ... because they come to everybody in different forms ... but we get to decide what we’re going to do to overcome those,” she said.
Going to Weber State, with other students who were working and had families also helped her along the way, since they understood her circumstances.
McEuen wasn’t alone in experiencing both pride in graduating and disappointment that many celebrations for seniors wouldn’t be held this year.
Kade and Kenidee Crittenden, spring graduates who married after meeting each other in a general chemistry course at Weber State, were also sad they wouldn’t mark the completion of their degrees, which were at times grueling. Kade majored in chemistry, while Kenidee majored in biochemistry and math.
Kade was spending the graduation day working, he said. He helps with his brother’s landscaping company.
“I wish we were celebrating more,” he said. The two were able to rustle up some robes from friends and families, though, and they visited campus a couple of days ago to mark the occasion.
“We took some pictures to celebrate our own little graduation,” he said.
They’d like to return for the rescheduled commencement ceremony in August, but by then, they’ll have moved to Pennsylvania for graduate programs at Pennsylvania State University. Kade is going on to study higher education administration and Kenidee will be pursuing a Ph.D. in chemistry, with plans to eventually work on the development of new medications.
They’ve had to delay their move to Pennsylvania as a result of the pandemic. This has kept Kade from searching for jobs in Pennsylvania, and it’s prevented Kenidee from starting paid research over the summer because it was canceled.
They’ll both continue working in Utah, helping in their families’ businesses, Kade said. They were both graduates of Fremont High School, and their families live nearby.
“We’re really sad that we don’t get to walk because this will probably be the only time we graduate the same time,” Kenidee Crittenden said. “But it also has given us the opportunity to hang around some family for an extra few weeks, which is really good, because they’re all very sad that we’re moving, so it’s been a little bittersweet.”
Brian Alforo is a resident of Kaysville and a graduate in manufacturing engineering technology with a concentration in plastics and composites. He had a somewhat different experience when he found out the celebration was delayed.
“I’ve never been an attention kind of guy. ... I barely wanted to walk,” Alfaro said. “My mom and my wife’s mom were like, ‘Oh no, you’re walking.’ And so, when this happened, I was secretly a little happy about it. ‘Oh sweet, now I don’t have to walk.’ But I do feel bad, because I know they really wanted to see me.”
He started attending classes at Weber State in 2010, so his graduation was a long time coming. It took time because he worked his way through school, paying for his schooling up front. He didn’t want to take out any loans, he said.
Though he’s not so disappointed he didn’t walk Friday, Alfaro was sad that he wasn’t able to finish his senior team project — designing and engineering a lightweight paddleboard.
When students are allowed back on campus, he and his team still want to finish the project, even though the course that required it has ended, he said.
He chose his field after talking with Weber State and technical colleges, he said. They said the field was growing — which is still the case during the pandemic.
In one of his courses, he learned from a guest speaker that “if it weren’t for robots and automation, this world would not be working right now” — especially in the food industry, Alforo said.
“Stuff breaks down ... in case things go wrong, engineers need to be there,” he said.
He doesn’t have a job in the field yet, but he’s not worried about that. He’s more concerned about being asked to work from or stay at home, because facilities can’t have everyone on the floor at the same time.
While the Crittendens’ plans have been altered, they’re also not worried about jobs, because they have years of schooling ahead of them. And McEuen, though she has some concern, said she’s become adaptable due to years of obstacles, so she feels like she’s up for the challenge of applying for jobs in operations, her preferred field.
In these respects, this group is fortunate.
Administrators at Weber State’s Goddard School of Business and Economics are concerned about their graduates, they say.
Matt Mouritsen, dean of the school, said the number of job opportunities being shared with the business school had “diminished incredibly.”
By the first part of April, the number of job opportunities being posted with the school were down by two thirds, said Brett Merrell, director of career services for the school.
In response, the business school will be launching a new lunchtime webinar series that will coach graduates through different elements of the job search. While the series originated in the business school, it will be offered to Weber State graduates in all fields. The series begins in May and will occur from 12-12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, so people can participate virtually during their lunch hour.
Despite these difficult times, Weber State students have an advantage, Merrell said.
About 75% to 80% of Weber State’s business students work full time, he said, and another 15% work part time, so many of the school’s graduates will likely be able to stay in current jobs for a few months as the job market stabilizes.
The average age of someone graduating from Weber State with a bachelor’s degree is 26 years old, Merrell said. Many graduates are first-generation college students and have paid their way through school.
On the whole, Weber State has the highest proportion of working students of any university in the state, according to previous reporting by the Standard-Examiner.
“When they graduate, they walk across that graduation stage with a lot richer experience and skill sets than ... graduates from other programs,” Merrell said, “and so ... when the company gets tough, those students may ... work through and survive the down economy better than younger, greener graduates.”