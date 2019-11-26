OGDEN — Two Rivers High School’s graduation rate leapt 33 percentage points in just one year, from 49% of students graduating in 2018 to 82% of them graduating in 2019.
From the school’s lowest graduation rate in the past seven years, which was 34% in 2015, the school increased the rate 48 percentage points.
That level of increase in graduation rates is not a frequent occurrence at public high schools. So what’s happening over at Two Rivers?
Nicole Meibos, who is in her second year as principal at Two Rivers, said the key change the school made was to identify three different subgroups of students and design programs to suit their needs.
“We’re individualizing for each student,” Meibos said. “’If this doesn’t work, we try this next level, if that doesn’t work, then we try this next level.’ And as you go to each different tier or level, it becomes more intensive (support) for that student ... one thing might work for a student, but it might not work for somebody else.”
Starting in 2018-2019, the student body at Two Rivers was broken into three different groups.
One group was behind in their credits, but graduation was still within reach, Meibos said. This is the group that was being served quite well with the existing program.
A second group was significantly behind and likely to not graduate on time.
In the past, this group would have been sent to the adult education program because they needed to earn such a high number of credits.
“We had a high percentage of kids who were being sent to adult education and just told ‘you know what, we can’t help you, so you’re gonna have to go to adult ed,’ and we found that 70% of those kids never made it (to adult ed). ... That helped us to realize we got to have something else in place for those kids.”
So Two Rivers launched a new program for this group called New Pathways.
As part of New Pathways, students who need to earn a lot of credits participate in “blended learning,” which is made up of online and in-person components.
The program is flexible, but students are required to come in three days a week from 7:45 a.m. to 2:10 p.m. They come in the morning and work online in a computer lab with the support of paraprofessional. Later in the day, teachers come in for three periods in the afternoon and deliver in-person instruction.
Most students finish their coursework during the time they spend in the building, Meibos said, especially since many don’t have computer or internet access at home.
If students are left to complete online coursework on their own, many don’t get it done, Meibos said. But some who are especially motivated work at home so they can complete more credits.
The third group includes students who were sent to Two Rivers for a temporary period of time due to their behavior problems at their home schools. They’re part of a program called Horizon.
This group has been separated from the rest of students at Two Rivers, which minimizes behavior disruptions, Meibos said. They meet in a portable behind the building where Two Rivers is located.
However, Meibos said that this group is motivated to return to their home schools, and they receive extensive support. She hasn’t noticed that they feel stigmatized by being separated, she said.
And they get to participate in gym and music at Two Rivers, which she sees as a major benefit to the group.
Many also want to complete their time at Horizon so they can move over to Two Rivers.
Meibos says that about 60% of Horizon students return to their home schools, and 40% move to Two Rivers, but the percentage of Horizon students who want to go to Two Rivers is increasing.
In addition to customizing programs for these three groups, Meibos said the school uses restorative practices in their discipline rather than punitive approaches.
Meibos credits these improvements with looking at data and visiting other alternative high schools around the state.
Two Rivers drew inspiration from Mountain High School in Davis district, Meibos said, and from Millcreek High School in Washington County.
She also credits it to the hard work of Two Rivers staff, who wrote her a letter with recommendations when she began her work as principal of the school.
“They’re great kids. We just absolutely love them. They just needed education a different way,” Meibos said. “... And that’s what I love about my job here is that we get to come up with so many different ways to make it work for kids. It’s not very often that I have to say, ‘Well, this is all we have to offer,’ ... (instead) ‘it’s okay, let’s see, how can we make this work for you.’”