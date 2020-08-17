Corinne Johnson was excited that her five children would be able to go back to school in-person this fall following a tumultuous spring during the COVID-19 shutdown and subsequent school soft closure.
Once the Davis School District announced in late July that it was moving to an alternate-day school schedule until at least winter break, things changed. She was devastated.
“I actually heard about the announcement from friends before I even got the letter,” said Johnson, who lives in South Weber.
Johnson detailed issues with the spring remote learning setup that sound familiar to many parents: Communication was difficult sometimes and kids lost enthusiasm.
She and other parents in the district have spoken out against the plan, which she says gives an unequal education compared to other districts that are still fully in-person.
Johnson said she’s upset that the board’s public comment period has been restricted to 18 minutes, allowing for six speakers. She feels the parents who are upset with the hybrid school schedule aren’t being heard.
“They made that very clear they do not want to hear from parents, they do not care,” Johnson said, adding she’d like to see a board meeting called where the only item is one public comment period so that anyone who wants to speak can do so.
At an Aug. 6 emergency board meeting, board members started their remarks by thanking constituents for all the phone calls, emails and social media messages sent in response to the plan.
One of Johnson’s kids had a decent experience with the spring online learning, she said. Two others didn’t.
Johnson talked about her middle school-age daughter, who has a 504 learning plan designed to support students with disabilities, and the experience of trying to navigate remote learning.
A 504 is different than an IEP, or Individualized Education Program, in that it’s more about providing accommodations — such as different due dates and different testing setups — than specialized instruction.
“It was a tremendous amount of work communicating with teachers to remind them my child has a 504,” Johnson said. “I also cut her online learning curriculum in half in order for her to be able to complete any assignments at all.”
This school year, Johnson pulled her third grader out of South Weber Elementary and put her into HighMark Charter School, which is 2 miles away and in the same city.
Parents at HighMark can pick from a completely online schedule, a hybrid model similar to the Davis district’s alternate-day schedule or a four-day, in-person schedule with distance learning every Friday.
Three of Johnson’s kids will be at the charter school, one will be at Northridge High and the fifth, who is kindergarten age, will be homeschooled.
Each parent opposed to DSD’s plan has different motives for wanting fully in-person school. Some who have spoken at recent board meetings have downplayed the risks of COVID-19 to schoolchildren. Some, like Johnson, want the ability to choose and not be limited.
Others, such as Brooke Holman, are advocating for the less privileged.
“My concerns come from, how do we expect single parents, two-income families that are barely putting food on the table as it is, teachers who clearly don’t make enough money (and now) have to find child care ... who’s advocating for them?” Holman said.
She and her husband have flexible jobs and can stay home with their kids, two of whom are still school-age and attend class in Centerville, on remote learning days.
Holman was on the community council at Centerville Elementary for several years, and the school’s relatively high rate of students on free and reduced lunch opened her eyes to daily struggles many families face.
“I’m really hoping through the advocacy that this can bring about change, or interventions and resources to those most vulnerable in our communities,” Holman added.
As of Monday afternoon, a Facebook group called “DSD Parents Focused on Getting Schools Back to Five Days a Week” had 2,748 members, though it’s unknown whether each one is a parent of a student attending a Davis County school.
Three additional parents affiliated with the group didn’t return requests for comment Monday.
Still, the overall number is substantial even if it represents a minority of parents in the district, which has approximately 73,000 students.
Johnson said the group’s advocacy will go all the way to the ballots.
Three board members — John Robison (Precinct 2), Liz Mumford (Precinct 1) and Brigit Gerrard (Precinct 4) — are up for reelection.
According to candidate filings, Gerrard is the only one who doesn’t have an opponent.
Johnson says the group hopes to put forth write-in candidates and specifically mentioned Gerrard, whose precinct covers South Weber, east Layton and a slice of Kaysville, as a target to oust.
HOW WOULD THE DISTRICT GET BACK TO ‘NORMAL’ SCHOOL?At its Aug. 6 meeting, board member Julie Tanner pressed district superintendent Reid Newey about what COVID-19 threshold would need to be met for schools to fully reopen to in-person instruction.
Newey said he hasn’t been given a number by the Davis County Health Department because DCHD director Brian Hatch himself hasn’t been given a number from the state, Newey said.
Hatch was sitting in the back of the room and didn’t dispute anything Newey said.
“As far as I know, there’s no magic number out there, nothing has been drawn up that says if we get to a certain number then it’s, we’re back to full-time, students going five days a week. There’s been nothing like that,” district spokesperson Chris Williams said.
The district plans to put a COVID-19 dashboard on its website sometime in September that shows how the virus is impacting its schools. Williams said the district doesn’t have good data yet, so setting a case threshold is difficult.
“This is going to be our effort to share information,” Williams said of the dashboard. “We’re going to start this and for some people it isn’t early enough, but we don’t have any real numbers to base any decision off of yet because no one’s back in school. All we have is our athletic teams who have been competing and practicing since the beginning of summer.”
Dashboard data would be made up of:
State and Davis County percentages of positive tests.
State and Davis County percentages of cases per 100,000 residents.
Positive cases of students and staff in Davis County schools (broken down at the elementary and secondary school levels, but without data on specific schools).
Quarantines of students and staff in Davis County schools.
According to figures published Monday, Davis County’s positive rate is 6% of all residents tested, while the state’s rolling seven-day average hovers close to 10%.
State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said at a June press conference that a positive case rate of 3% or lower would indicate the virus is under control in Utah.
Any choice about whether to go back to fully in-person learning will be made at the district administrative level in consultation with the health department.