WEBER COUNTY — Weber School District announced Monday morning that all high school graduations in the district will be held virtually due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dates of ceremonies will be changed, with all virtual ceremonies in the district now planned to be held May 29, according to a district message sent Monday morning to graduates and their parents and guardians.
"It has become evident that we will not be able to safely facilitate traditional graduation ceremonies for our high schools on scheduled days/times in May," the message reads. "With a public health order in place discouraging nonessential travel, promoting the practice of physical distancing, and not allowing social/group gatherings greater than ten people, it has become necessary to create a modified graduation plan to celebrate the Class of 2020."
The message also quotes a letter sent to school districts by Gov. Gary Herbert and shared with the Standard-Examiner.
"We appreciate your efforts in planning for a virtual format, suspending formal ceremonies until it is deemed safe, or a combination of both," Herbert says in the letter. "We acknowledge that you are working hard to make these decisions based on community safety, while trying to honor the students in a special way."
While the district considered other alternatives, given the governor's guidance, holding virtual celebrations was the only option for celebrating high school graduations at the traditional time.
Weber School District has elected not to reschedule the ceremonies because it is unclear when current restrictions on public gatherings will be lifted, said Lane Findlay, spokesperson for the district.
In addition, the district did not want to set hard dates for rescheduled ceremonies, which could end up being pushed back again, according to Gina Butters, director of secondary education for the district.
The district was also told by Weber State that the university will not be rescheduling high school graduations until late summer or fall, she said. Weber State is the venue where most high school graduations in Northern Utah are held.
In-person celebrations, if possible, will be held later in the summer and the fall, likely outdoors, after "protective mandates have been lifted," the district message says. These will likely be more casual events, Butters said, but they will be school-specific.
Principals throughout the district got significant feedback from parents and students about their hopes for graduation, Findlay and Butters said. Most wanted some kind of in-person graduation to go forward.
District and school leadership also did not want to hold virtual events, Butters said. However, recommendations from the governor and public health officials had to take precedence over people's preferences, she said.
The new date of graduations, May 29, is about a week later than graduations are typically held in the district. All will be held on the same day, which is also a change from the usual staggered schedule.
According to the district message, the celebrations will be live-streamed online and recorded, and links to the events will be provided at a later time. The message did not name a platform that would be used for the events, but it said details will be sent to graduates and their parents and guardians from each high school.
The message states that seniors will be invited to participate in their schools' virtual ceremonies in "a meaningful and memorable way."
Ogden School District will also be moving its graduation ceremonies online, and they will still occur on previously scheduled dates, according to Jer Bates, district spokesperson. The district hopes to hold a delayed graduation ceremony for George Washington High School, Bates said in an email. George Washington is the district's alternative high school.
"The possibility of additional in-person celebrations for (Ben Lomond High School) and (Ogden High School) over summer has not been ruled out," Bates said. "However, we are not yet prepared to set an expectation that there will definitely be an in-person celebration."
Davis School District did not respond to a request for information about the district's plans for graduation ceremonies, and no information was immediately apparent on the district's website or social media accounts.
Ogden School District virtual graduations
- 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 19
- 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 20
Weber School District virtual graduations
All events to be held Friday, May 29
- 10 a.m. — Weber Innovation High School
- 11 a.m. — Two Rivers High School
- 12 p.m. — Weber High School
- 2 p.m. — Fremont High School
- 4 p.m. — Roy High School
- 6 p.m. — Bonneville High School