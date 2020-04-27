WEBER COUNTY — Weber School District announced Monday morning that all high school graduations in the district will be held virtually due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The dates of ceremonies will be changed, with all virtual ceremonies in the district now planned to be held May 29, according to a district message sent Monday morning to graduates and their parents and guardians.
"It has become evident that we will not be able to safely facilitate traditional graduation ceremonies for our high schools on scheduled days/times in May," the message reads. "With a public health order in place discouraging nonessential travel, promoting the practice of physical distancing, and not allowing social/group gatherings greater than ten people, it has become necessary to create a modified graduation plan to celebrate the Class of 2020."
The message also refers to quotes from a letter sent to school districts by Gov. Gary Herbert.
"We appreciate your efforts in planning for a virtual format, suspending formal ceremonies until it is deemed safe, or a combination of both," Herbert says in the letter. "We acknowledge that you are working hard to make these decisions based on community safety, while trying to honor the students in a special way."
In-person celebrations, if possible, will be held later in the summer and the fall, likely outdoors, after "protective mandates have been lifted," the district message says.
The new date of graduations, May 29, is about a week later than graduations are typically held in the district. Holding the celebrations on the same day is also a change from the usual staggered schedule.
According to the district message, the celebrations will be live-streamed online and recorded, and links to the events will be provided at a later time. The message did not name a platform that would be used for the events, but it said details will be sent to graduates and their parents and guardians from each high school.
The message states that seniors will be invited to participate in their schools' virtual ceremonies in "a meaningful and memorable way."
Weber School District graduations on May 29
10 a.m. - Weber Innovation High School
11 a.m. - Two Rivers High School
12 p.m. - Weber High School
2 p.m. - Fremont High School
4 p.m. - Roy High School
6 p.m. - Bonneville High School