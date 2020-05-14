BRIGHAM CITY — Box Elder School District’s two high schools are going a slightly different direction with their virtual graduations than other school districts in northern Utah.
Rather than holding a slideshow-style virtual graduation and allowing students to do scheduled “graduation walks” when they return their caps and gowns — as other districts in the area are doing — Box Elder High School is holding the walk portion ahead of time in school auditoriums. They’ll film it on May 19 and stream the edited footage as the virtual graduation on May 26, according to Jamie Kent, principal of the school. The school has worked with the Box Elder Health Department to plan the process, Kent said.
Heidy Sotomayor Stufflebeam’s son, Patrick Wilkinson, is graduating from Box Elder High School. She said she’s happy with how graduation is being handled, considering the circumstances.
“I’m glad that as parents we will get to see him physically walk the stage and have the opportunity to wear his cap and gown,” Stufflebeam said in a Facebook message. “It’s also great that he will at least get the opportunity to ... be in his high school building one last time for (however) brief it is.
“It seems like a hectic process, for sure,” Stufflebeam continued. “But ultimately, (the recorded graduation walks are) more tangible than just picture slides. I think that will make it more meaningful, and that’s what the district, school and parents are trying to shoot for.”
At Box Elder High, 20 graduating seniors dressed in their caps and gowns will be scheduled to arrive every 15 minutes at the school. They will line up outside one side of the auditorium, maintaining 6 feet between students in the line, according to Kent. Seniors will walk in one side of the auditorium, cross the stage and be handed or pick up a diploma cover by school administration, Kent said. They will exit the other side of the auditorium and go outside immediately afterward.
Students are allowed three guests each, she said. One guest may accompany the student, and the other guests will be ushered into the auditorium when their student is on the stage — then they will be ushered out the other side when their student is done.
Guests in the auditorium and people on the stage will not cross paths, Kent said, and groups will not exceed 20 people, in compliance with current public health guidelines. If public health restrictions are loosened before May 19, when the filming occurs, that number could go up to 50, she said.
About 70 school faculty are assisting in the event, Kent said, and each student will be assigned to a faculty escort who will provide direction and help maintain social distancing among students. All faculty escorts and those greeting graduates on the stage will be dressed in caps and gowns, she said.
Box Elder sought feedback from parents in making their decision, according to Kent. About 60% favored waiting to hold a traditional ceremony in the summer, while 40% were in favor of an alternate ceremony, she said. In response to this feedback, the original plan was to delay the ceremony.
As time went on, that plan changed.
“Our students started panicking,” Kent said. “They were sending us messages saying ‘I’m leaving for college’ or ‘I’m going on a mission’ or ‘I’m going to basic training. I’m not going to be here in July.’
“And so parents started saying, ‘Is there a way to do both?’ So we started talking with our committee and we were like ‘Yeah, there is a way to do both,’” Kent continued. “Even if we hand out the diploma covers now ... we (may) still walk them across the stage in the summer.”
The school community wasn’t wild about the idea of a slide-show graduation, Kent said, so that’s why the graduation committee decided to move forward with this different option. Bear River High School’s ceremony will be similar, she said.
Jason Boggess’ daughter, Kaityln Boggess, attends Weber High School in Weber School District, Box Elder’s neighbor to the south. He’s grateful that the school district recently decided to offer seniors “graduation walks” — a brief walk across the stage or football field wearing caps and gowns — to receive a diploma and have a photo taken before returning their graduation wear. He likes Box Elder’s solution best of all, though.
“Box Elder is setting the example here of what can be done with a little extra creativity,” Boggess said in a text message. “Even if delaying the ceremony was needed, other options could have been found. I find it hard to believe that a solution with some degree of social distancing could not be created when businesses are able to be open with many — such as Walmart, Lowe’s and Home Depot — appearing more congested and busier than ever.”
One element likely at play is the size of the graduating classes.
In Davis School District, which took an approach similar to Weber’s, some high school classes are as large as 700, according to district spokesperson Chris Williams.
That’s not to say Box Elder High School’s class is small. That school serves 475 seniors, while Bear River serves 375, Kent said.
In the end, parents and students in Box Elder will get the main thing they asked for — which was similar to the community requests made in other districts.
“We have thrown out multiple Google ... Forms for parents to vote on, and our students voted too, and the thing that came out the most was ‘We want to walk across the stage,’” Kent said.