Winds of nearly 100 mph Tuesday cut power to at least 59,000 utility customers, felled trees, damaged buildings and caused widespread school and other closures along the Wasatch Front.
The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said it recorded a wind gust of 97 mph in Farmington at 8:40 a.m., and strong winds caused damage from Salt Lake through Davis, Weber and Box Elder counties, according to emergency officials.
The Utah Highway Patrol reported several semi trucks blew over in the high-wind area and U.S. 89 was closed in parts of Davis County due to downed power lines.
"A lot of public works crews are out clearing downed trees and debris, and power companies are trying to do what they can," said Liz Sollis, spokesperson for the Davis County Sheriff's Office.
Ogden School District officials called off classes across the district for Tuesday owing to power outages in the morning at several schools. In a Facebook post and recorded phone message to parents, the district also cited the lack of firm information on when power will be restored.
“Along with the power outage we are receiving multiple reports of hazardous travel conditions,” the Facebook post said. The district advised families to take shelter until conditions improve and said it would likely make an additional statement later in the day.
The Weber School District also called off classes due to windy conditions and power outages.
Likewise, Davis School District notified families early Tuesday that all its facilities would be closed for the day.
Among local charter schools, Da Vinci Academy of Science and the Arts in Ogden and Quest Academy in West Haven also canceled classes.
Weber State University canceled classes through noon, according to a tweet.
Sollis advised residents to call their city offices about downed trees and power companies for outages and to leave 911 lines open for emergencies.
"We hope people will just be patient," she said. "Although a tree laying across a street in your neighborhood is a crisis to you, other people may be suffering greater losses."
Utah Transit Authority reported multiple disruptions to services related to current conditions. TRAX service was halted due to a loss of electrical power, power lines and debris on tracks, and problems with the catenary, or overhead electrical lines, on trains. FrontRunner service between Woods Cross and North Temple was interrupted and a bus bridge was put in place between the two stations. Additionally, bus routes were being rerouted due to power lines in streets.