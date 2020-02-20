CLEARFIELD — The smell of baking cinnamon rolls wafted out into the parking lot of Davis School District Nutrition Services early Wednesday morning.
The department is responsible for providing school lunches and breakfasts for the district’s 90 schools. Located in a large facility in Clearfield’s Freeport Center, nutrition services runs a central “cook and chill” kitchen, making much of the food that is served to about 32,000 students across the district each day.
In addition to feeding its own students, the district sells some of the same food to surrounding charter schools and districts, including Box Elder, Ogden, Salt Lake City, Park City and even South Sanpete, which gets a monthly delivery.
Davis is the only district in the state that sells to other districts, to the knowledge of Todd Blanscett, coordinator of the facility.
“Everything we make in this bakery is from scratch,” Blanscett said. “... We have no mixes whatsoever, so every ingredient is weighed out, just like Grandma used to years ago.”
Three members of the staff, including Blanscett, have trained at the American Baking Institute in Manhattan, Kansas. This training allows them to troubleshoot when they encounter any problems, like rolls coming out of the oven flat.
On Wednesday, several staff members were gathered around a special machine making cinnamon rolls. They fed the machine dough that had been flattened using another tool.
The machine’s conveyor belt transported the long rectangles of flattened dough through a series of steps — moistening the dough’s surface with distilled water, sprinkling it with cinnamon and sugar (but no butter), rolling it into a long tube (with the assistance of an employee) and slicing it into individual rolls, ready to rise and bake.
Though it wasn’t apparent, the cinnamon roll dough was 51% whole wheat flour, said Pam Tsakalos, nutrition services director for the district. Whole wheat flour is incorporated into all the district’s baked goods, which was a requirement under the Obama administration.
Under the Trump administration, some of those regulations have been relaxed, but the district hasn’t modified any of their bread recipes “because it’s good,” Tsakalos said. They started to make pasta without whole wheat flour, she said, but that’s the only change.
That same morning, staff were packaging tomato soup to chill and send to schools. They were also finishing up a 325-gallon batch of chicken pot pie filling, which would also be chilled and sent to schools, where the pies would be assembled and baked.
The district’s menu is on a 30-school-day rotation, cycling through menu items every six weeks. As a “cook and chill” facility, the central kitchen is about two weeks ahead of schedule. Menu items take one week to make and one week to ship. They’re stored in the facility’s chill rooms or in its freezer, which is the size of an elementary school gym. After the food is transported to schools, it’s reheated by nutrition services staff in each school’s kitchen.
Davis is the only district that has a “cook chill” system in Utah, Tsakalos said, though the system is used by some other large organizations in the state.
Just over 20 years ago, Davis School District wrestled with how to feed a rapidly growing number of students. They knew they needed to develop a long-term strategy, Tsakalos said.
At that time, all of the food in the district was being prepared on-site at the schools, which led to some variation in taste. Because cooking has been on the decline, Tsakalos was also having difficulty finding people to staff cooking positions in school kitchens.
“The most expensive part of the school is the kitchen, and it requires the most space,” Tsakalos said.
After considering different options, the district decided to move forward with a central facility. This allowed schools to be built with smaller kitchens, reducing the average kitchen size from about 4,000 square feet to 1,800 square feet, Tsakalos said. The district has a standard kitchen design that’s used as a reference in designing each new school, she said.
“It was a leap of faith,” Blanscett said of the decision to move to a central facility model. He and Tsakalos worked with the district before the change, so they were part of the transformation.
The facility started with about 20 employees 20 years ago, and it’s still functioning with the same number, despite the district adding 30 new schools during that time, Blanscett said.
While the district has always been committed to quality, Tsakalos said, the adoption of the central facility has improved the food, even though that wasn’t the primary motivator of the project.
The district still supplements with processed food, like corn dogs, but they’ve moved to improve the quality of their products where possible, like serving chicken breasts instead of a reconstituted chicken patties, she said.
Many of the ingredients produced in the facility — like a made-from-scratch Hickory Applewood spread — are used in a restaurant the district runs in the same building, called Cafe Central. Though the cafe isn’t advertised, it draws in a significant lunch crowd each day, said Kim Foust, the cafe’s manager.
The cafe generates a profit, as does the sale of food to other districts. Those profits are funneled back into the facility, Blanscett said, to buy new equipment or hire additional staff at Cafe Central, which is growing in popularity.
Nutrition services staff take pride in the quality of food they produce — and in challenging the stereotype of unappetizing or unhealthy school lunch.
“I do think the food is good,” Blanscett said. “I think it’s great. It kind of makes me feel sometimes angry or mad ... if somebody said it wasn’t good. That’s why we welcome tours here.”
He said the dedication of the staff is a key part of the facility’s success.
“They take a lot of pride in it because they understand who we’re serving,” Blanscett said, “and it’s the students.”