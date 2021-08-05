WEST HAVEN — Stevens-Henager College, which dates to 1891 and has campuses in West Haven, Layton and Orem, according to its 2021 class catalogue, has abruptly shut its doors.
Independence University, offering online classes and headquartered at the West Haven campus of Stevens-Henager College, has also closed. Both are geared to nontraditional students and an accrediting body voted last April to withdraw accreditation for Independence University, though the decision was on appeal by its parent organization, the Center for Excellence in Higher Education, or CEHE.
"After more than 120 years of career-focused education, hundreds of dedicated employees and thousands of graduates, Stevens-Henager College has made the difficult decision to close our doors," reads a message on the Stevens-Henager College website.
The message offered no explanation, nor did a message on the Independence University website. "Independence University has had to make the very difficult decision to close its doors," reads the website.
The CEHE is a private nonprofit educational organization that caters to "nontraditional students (striving) for degrees while juggling work and family," according to its website, which lists Murray as its home base. Independence University and Stevens-Henager College offer associate's degrees in the medical field and bachelor's degrees in the business and technology fields, according to their websites and 2021 course catalogues.
The West Haven campus at 1890 S. 1350 West, visible from I-15 to the west, is marked outside with Independence University signage. The large parking lot outside on Thursday was largely empty and a man inside referred questions to Paul Gardner, the CEHE chief executive officer. "I'm just shutting the campus down right now," the man said.
In responding to an email from the Standard-Examiner, Gardner said a response would be forthcoming.
A USA Today report from Monday on the Independence University closure said the turn of events "highlights how a troubled institution can stay in business, with students unaware, and then leave them in the lurch when it finally closes." The Standard-Examiner asked Gardner for an estimate of the number of students impacted, the reason behind the closure and more.
West Haven Mayor Sharon Bolos was surprised by the news of the closure. Independence University was one of the sponsors for West Haven Days in late June, as was Stevens-Henager College for many years before that. "I had no idea they were closed. I didn't see it coming," Bolos said.
West Haven Days is the city's annual summer festival.
This story will be updated.