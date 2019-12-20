LAYTON — This year for their annual holiday fundraiser, Layton High School students raised money for a cause close to home, with student body officers leading the effort.
With the $34,000 that the school had raised by Thursday (out of a goal of $40,000 — and the fundraiser ending Friday), the officers chose to use a portion of about $3,000 to purchase gifts for every student at Crestview Elementary School, one of the schools that feeds into Layton High School.
Each of the 400 children at Crestview received a coloring book, crayons and a stuffed animal, said Kevin Campbell, an advisor to the officers who teaches English at Layton High School.
English classes assisted in wrapping, since the student body officers thought they probably couldn't manage wrapping all 400 gifts on their own.
Santa assisted the officers in distributing the presents at Crestview on Wednesday morning.
"The kids were ... so excited," said Crestview Principal Michelle Fredericks. "... One little girl (in kindergarten) just jumped out of her chair and she was like 'Santa Claus, Santa Claus!' and she pretended to faint, she was so excited. That was very indicative of how the kids felt, from preschool .... all the way up through our sixth graders."
Fredericks said that Crestview is a Title I school, which means it has a higher proportion of students with financial need who are enrolled.
"Some of our kids are really struggling this time of year," Fredericks said.
"One of my officers said what surprised them the most was how excited (the elementary students) were to see the high school kids and how cool they thought it was that Layton High high school kids would come and see just them," Campbell said. " ... (The officers) thought for sure ... Santa would be the big thing."
Fredericks noticed the same response.
"I think anytime our kids can see someone who is like them, kids who live in their very community, doing fabulous things and how it makes them feel as the younger students, then as they get older, they want to ... turn around and do the same for kids younger than them," Fredericks said.
Layton student officers took on the project after getting the suggestion from Davis Education Foundation, which is where they wanted to donate their funds.
"The reason that (the student body officers) liked (the Davis Education Foundation) so much is because we could choose where our money went," Campbell said. "... We kind of stepped back and let (the high school students) make their decision with what we'll fundraise for."
The remainder of the money that Layton High raises — a figure that currently sits at $31,000 — will be donated to the foundation and go toward supporting homeless children in Davis County, Campbell said.
The Layton High students weren't expecting to raise this much money, Campbell said.
Last year, the school raise $27,000 — more than any year before it — but before their fundraiser had closed this year, they had already surpassed that milestone.