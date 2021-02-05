SALT LAKE CITY — In an analysis of efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 in schools, the state legislative auditor general’s office recommended that “Test to Stay” be made Utah’s primary mitigation method and officials work to increase public awareness around the program.
The office’s findings were presented at a Legislative Audit Subcommittee meeting Thursday night, where state school board Superintendent Sydnee Dickson and Utah Department of Health Director Rich Saunders were in attendance.
“This audit request was for us to look at the data and criteria being used ... with government entities when making critical COVID-19 decisions,” said Darin Underwood, a legislative deputy auditor general. “That’s a big scope, a big ask, and our risk assessment led us to look into public education.”
The audit ultimately focused on attempts to maintain the balance between providing opportunities for in-person learning and slowing the spread of COVID-19, Underwood said. It looked at three school districts — one of which was Davis School District — and 20 schools within them.
At the beginning of the school year, the state health department provided schools with a COVID-19 School Manual, which gave instructions on how to deal with outbreaks. It initially said that once a school hits 15 cases of the virus, it should shift online for a period of two weeks.
As the virus surged, that threshold resulted in schools seesawing between in-person and virtual learning.
For larger schools, the 15-case limit represented a small portion of their populations. At Syracuse High School, the biggest in the Davis School District, 15 individuals equals approximately 0.6% of students and staff.
During the portion of the school year in 2020, schools throughout Weber and Davis counties closed multiple times, with Farmington High School in the Davis School District hitting three closures.
All 20 schools included in the audit moved to remote learning at least once, and 12 did so twice or more. The audit singled out closures at three unidentified schools over a period of 90 days. Two schools lost over 40% of days that would have been used for in-person instruction, with one school reaching 44% forfeited. Both of those schools closed three times.
“So in and out, in and out, in and out,” Senate President Stuart Adams, who co-chairs the committee, said during the presentation.
At the beginning of 2021, the guidelines that led to repeated school shutdowns evolved. Former Gov. Gary Herbert announced on Dec. 18, 2020, that the case threshold for schools with a population larger than 1,500 would increase to 1%, and school closures would be reduced to 10 days.
“Different elements of this guidance have changed over time as we’ve learned more about how this pandemic is progressing,” said Tim Bereece, who supervised the audit.
The state in early December also launched the pilot version of “Test to Stay,” which allows a school to continue in-person learning if it gives all students the opportunity to be administered a COVID-19 antigen test, with the caveat that parents must give permission. Students who test negative may return to class, while those who test positive or refuse to test must stay home for the closure period.
The audit found that there were two advantages and one disadvantage to “Test to Stay.” The program is beneficial to schools because it allows for uninterrupted in-person instruction and helps find asymptomatic cases of the virus among students, but it is also difficult to execute due to some schools’ limited access to resources.
Bereece noted that antigen tests have an approximate 50% sensitivity when it comes to asymptomatic cases, saying, “It’s important to understand that we don’t find all of them.”
The Davis School District has run “Test to Stay” twice — the first time in December at Syracuse High during its pilot phase. In an effort to preserve resources and make the organization of a mass testing operation worthwhile, the district has a set a requirement that 80% of parents at a given school must consent to their child being tested before it will launch the program.
In the first attempt at Syracuse High, more than 80% of parents consented to their students being tested, but only 68% of students showed up to the makeshift testing site in the school’s gym.
The district ran “Test to Stay” again at Davis High School on Monday, when 89% of students submitted to being tested. The much more successful second attempt, Bereece said, is an example of how continuous efforts to increase public awareness around the program will improve its results.
“We just want to make sure that these kinds of positive outcomes are also being publicized,” Bereece said. “The need for the parental consent is also an important element that needs to be articulated to parents so they understand and know that this is coming so their students can continue to participate in uninterrupted in-person instruction.”
In January, both the Davis and Ogden school districts sent consent forms to all parents in the district for their child to be tested for COVID-19 in the event a school reaches its case threshold.
The audit pointed out the decision whether to run “Test to Stay,” however, is largely dependent on a district’s ability to do so.
“A theme will emerge, if it hasn’t already from the audit, that this is largely about resources,” Underwood said.
He added, “We felt like we wanted to make an official recommendation that (‘Test to Stay’) be considered as the primary mitigation option because we’ve seen such mixed results, at best, with soft closure.”
Both Dickson and Saunders said they agreed with the recommendation. Dickson disagreed, though, with the assertion that awareness surrounding the program is an issue.
“If there are concerns or issues that ... give some hesitancy to adopt the ‘Test to Stay,’” Saunders said, “we want to be able to help in any way we can to overcome those barriers.”
He said he hopes districts that have successfully implemented the program can help those that haven’t used it yet.
“We are in support of the ‘Test to Stay’ program and we’re not perfect, it’s not perfect. There are holes in it that we need to keep learning,” Saunders said.