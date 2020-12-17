SALT LAKE CITY — State lawmakers announced Wednesday that they plan to boost Utah’s public education budget by at least $400 million next year.
Of that figure, $121 million is set to go toward a one-time bonus for the state’s K-12 employees. Licensed educators will receive $1,500 and full-time support staff will be given $1,000, while part-time staff will get a prorated check.
News of the bonus comes in the middle of a school year in which teachers have had to rapidly adapt their curriculum as schools shift between online and in-person learning, as well as oversee the sanitation of their classrooms.
“Having the opportunity to give a stipend to those teachers ... is not enough,” said House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville. “I’d like to do more, but this is a step in the right direction.”
Teachers throughout Utah have been frustrated with how the state and local school boards have handled returning to school in a pandemic. An increased workload has put a strain on teachers, and many have felt their health is at risk as the virus has spread most quickly among high school students.
Since the start of the school year, area districts have made adjustments in an attempt to lighten the load for struggling teachers.
This will be the second bonus for employees in the Davis School District. After teachers there protested work conditions and a move to more in-person classes, the school board voted to award district employees with a bonus that reflected 1% of their salary, plus $600 for teachers who spend time in the classroom. It also established a teacher support group.
The Weber School District established a K-12 online alternative school mid-semester to help teachers who were juggling in-person students, as well as short-term and long-term online students. The Davis and Ogden school districts were already providing similar programs.
“This goes a long way,” said Rep. Carol Moss, D-Salt Lake City, who is a former teacher. “I listened to teachers all summer in these closed Facebook groups saying, ‘This isn’t going to work,’ and they were fearful, and I think you can understand why because in the past they haven’t felt like they were recognized in their efforts.”
Teachers in one district in the state, however, may be left without a bonus.
In an Executive Appropriations Committee meeting Wednesday, Wilson proposed a provision that requires districts receiving the bonuses to provide an in-person learning option. It passed along party lines.
The Salt Lake School District is currently the only district in the state in which instruction remains entirely online. If the school board there doesn’t vote to resume in-person classes to some extent before Jan. 19, teachers there won’t qualify for the award.
“This is really frustrating for me as a representative of Salt Lake City that our school district would, from my perspective, be targeted because they’re complying with health guidelines and they want to make sure that they’re protecting our students and our families,” said Rep. Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City.
Wilson defended his position as he referenced recent reports of declining grades in the district, saying, “The intent of this is to help focus on what’s in the best interest of kids and the kids’ education, and we’ve all seen with alarm how some of our students are falling behind.”
The speaker said he hopes to pass the budget early in the session so that teachers have access to their bonuses sooner rather than later.
In addition to bonuses, the Legislature plans to increase spending on the weighted pupil unit — the measure used to determine how much state funding a district will receive — by $140.5 million. It will also add $95 million to the public education base budget.
The rise in funding is in fulfillment of a promise made to education groups in the state, including the state’s largest teachers union, in exchange for support of Amendment G on the November ballot.
After cutting a 6% increase in education funding to 1.8% at the beginning of the pandemic, lawmakers passed House Bill 357 in June requiring the body to provide for inflation and population growth in its education funding, as well as create a rainy day fund, if Amendment G passed.
The constitutional amendment made it so income tax revenue — which has traditionally been reserved for K-12 and higher education spending — would open up for use on services “to support children and to support individuals with a disability.” It passed by over 8 percentage points.
Under the June legislation, the increase in funding would have come gradually. After tax revenue in Utah grew despite the ongoing pandemic, however, lawmakers were able to hold up their end of the Amendment G agreement “a year earlier than planned,” according to a press release.
“I think it shows that being able to pass Amendment G, putting in place a funding framework that supports public education in our state, which is a high priority to our constituents, is extremely important and really sets public education on a firm foundation,” said Sen. Ann Millner, R-Ogden.