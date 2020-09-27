As Davis and Weber County voters head to the polls this November, they will determine who takes over 12 state and district school board positions up for grabs.
Ballots will include the uncontested Utah State Board of Education District 4 seat, three contested and two uncontested seats in the Ogden School District, three uncontested seats in the Weber School District and three contested seats in the Davis School District.
Utah State Board of Education District 4
Following a 2019 Utah Supreme Court decision, elections for the state school board are partisan for the first time this year.
Jennifer Graviet, who currently represents District 4 on the Utah Board of Education, did not file for reelection. The English teacher at Sand Ridge Junior High School did not respond to a request for comment.
Running unopposed as a Republican to take her spot is Brent Strate, who is retiring from his post as a history teacher at Bonneville High School. The three-term South Ogden city councilman faced off against K’Leena Furniss in the primary election. Furniss is a Sunset resident who teaches at a charter school in West Valley.
Key aspects of Strate’s platform include continuing to develop the state’s curriculum, known as Utah Core Standards, while working with school districts to advance personalized and blended learning; investing in teachers through paid learning opportunities; and promoting the state’s basis for education funding, the Weighted Pupil Unit, while supporting school districts’ local control of funding and curriculum.
Ogden School District Board of Education
District 1
Don Belnap is the district incumbent and current president of the Ogden school board. Belnap, whose career was in the life insurance industry, is facing Arlene Anderson, who works in the health care information technology industry.
Both candidates have experience as involved parents of students. Belnap previously served on the Ogden High School PTA and community council, while Anderson served as PTA president at Odyssey Elementary School, PTSO president at DaVinci Academy and is currently involved with the Ben Lomond High School booster club.
Anderson, who is Latina, wants to bring more diversity to the school board. USBE enrollment figures for 2020 show that 50.8% of students in the Ogden School District are Hispanic — a demographic that is not represented on the Ogden school board. Her website says she worked to make PTA meetings at Odyssey Elementary bilingual for the school’s Spanish-speaking parents. Her goal is to bring more parent and student engagement to the district.
Belnap does not have a website or Facebook page stating his platform, but he has served on the Ogden Board of Education since 2005. He has worked throughout his tenure on the board to increase school proficiency and graduation rates.
District 3
Incumbent Jennifer Zundel is running unopposed. Zundel spent time on the PTA at Hillcrest Elementary School and served on community councils at both Hillcrest and Highland Junior High School.
District 4
Jeremy Shinoda, who was selected in December 2019 to fill in for Sunni Wilkinson as an interim board member, is running against Amber Allred to keep his seat. The pair have faced off before. Shinoda and Allred were the two final candidates to take over for Wilkinson.
A member of Ogden’s Diversity Affairs commission, Shinoda has a professional background in health care. Allred, who is a dental hygienist, has “spent many hours volunteering in the schools,” according to her Facebook page.
District 5
Both candidates, Nancy Blair and Sue Ann Burton, have experience as elementary school teachers. After running against each other in 2016, Blair came out on top. This would be Blair’s second term.
In the 2016 election, Burton was endorsed by Shane Story, who represented District 5 on the Ogden school board for eight years. “She consistently attends all board meetings and studies the issues, voicing both concern and support for decisions being made,” he said in the endorsement.
District 6
Susan Richards has held a seat on the Ogden school board since 2014 and is running unopposed to retain it. Richards has tutored students at Edison and Odyssey elementary schools.
Weber School District
District 4
Paul Widdison is uncontested in his bid to retain his seat on the Weber school board. Widdison worked for 35 years in the aerospace industry, and his bio on the district’s website boasts of the STEM expertise he brings to the table. He represents the Weber School District on Ogden-Weber Technical College’s board of directors and is a member of the district’s audit and insurance committees.
District 5
A 12-year veteran of the Weber school board, Douglas Hurst is running unopposed for reelection. Hurst also serves on the district’s audit and capital improvement committees. He has worked as an accountant and licensed contractor. His bio on the district’s website touts his fiscal experience, saying, “Hurst brings to the board a valuable expertise and knowledge in all financial areas.”
District 7
Incumbent and current board President Jon Ritchie is the only candidate for the District 7 seat. He has been on the board since 2003. Ritchie, like Hurst, has also served on the audit and capital improvement committees. He acted as Roy City Fire Chief from 2000-2012.
Davis School District Board of Education
District 1
Current District 1 seat-holder Liz Bertin Mumford is being challenged by Gary Widders.
Mumford previously worked as a K-6 enrichment teacher in the district and has volunteered with the PTA and school community councils. She wants to win a second term to continue her work to increase graduation rates, raise test scores and participation in advanced academic programs, improve mental health support and better compensate teachers.
Identifying himself as a fiscal conservative, Widders wants to cut the school district’s budget to its 2015 level to keep property taxes low.
District 2
In addition to the two candidates who have filed, John Robison and Amanda Olson, Emilie Daly also has thrown her hat into the ring as a write-in candidate.
Incumbent Robison has spent four years on the board and is the current president. He retired in 2014 after spending 40 years as a teacher, coach, counselor, vice principal and curriculum director in the Davis district.
Olson, in addition to her career as a researcher and instructor at the university level, has volunteered with PTAs in multiple states. If elected, she aims to advocate for marginalized voices and “listen to and support teachers and families,” according to her bio on the county’s election website.
A mother of four children in the district, Daly has been vocal at past school board meetings as an opponent to the district’s hybrid schedule. She has previously volunteered on school community councils. “I think there is not enough representation of parents or students on the board,” her bio reads.
District 4
Although no one filed to run against incumbent Brigit Gerrard, Brittanie Dawn Flint added her name as a write-in candidate after the filing deadline.
In addition to her position on the Davis school board, Gerrard is on the Utah School Board Association and Davis Technical College Board. She has served in the PTA and on school community councils. Her platform includes improving mental health for students and staff, maintaining local control of schools, ensuring teachers receive fair compensation, working with legislators to increase district funding and budgeting those funds wisely.
Flint does not have a bio on the county’s election website, but she has also attended school board meetings to advocate for the district moving to a full in-person schedule. She owns Flippers Gymnastics & Cheer in Kaysville.