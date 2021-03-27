ROY — When former Gov. Gary Herbert announced last March that schools in the state would close for two weeks to limit the spread of COVID-19, Roy High School Student Body President Aliyah Beringer said she was “in denial.”
“Then obviously the whole world changed,” Beringer said. “It’s been tough to see my peers upset by things that we can’t change.”
The next year was filled with temporary closures and few social events as school officials reacted to the deadly virus. On Friday, though, Beringer found out she could announce to the rest of Roy High that the school would soon hold its first dance since before the pandemic.
“Genuinely, today I jumped up and down and I screamed,” she said, recalling hearing the news.
Utah opened up the possibility for schools to hold dances in a Feb. 22 health order, which said high schools may organize a dance as long as “the high school verifies that each participant of a single occurring extracurricular activity, including a school social dance, received a COVID-19 test within 48 hours immediately prior to the activity.”
Since then, local school districts have been planning how to best go forward with the directive in a way that allows students to enjoy a large social gathering while staying safe. Currently, Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts all plan on having dances at their traditional high schools.
In the Ogden School District, both Ben Lomond and Ogden high schools will hold a junior prom and senior cotillion, according to Luke Rasmussen, executive director of secondary schools. The most difficult component of organizing the dances, he said, will be making sure all students are tested for the virus within 48 hours of the events.
“We’ve gotten really good at the ‘Test to Play,’ which is great, but this will be more of a mass testing event,” he said.
Prior to the beginning of winter sports seasons, the state began to require schools to test participants in extracurricular activities for COVID-19 every two weeks. That program, dubbed “Test to Play,” will inform how many school districts test students prior to dances.
Rasmussen said schools will determine who needs to be tested based on who buys tickets to the dances and will restrict attendance to students at each respective school. Then, it will hold a testing event immediately after school ends in the days leading up to the event.
The Weber School District plans to expand “Test to Play” at each school to include dance attendees, when the time comes.
“We’ll fold those kids into our already planned testing dates, or move those dates within 48 hours of the dance at each school. It’s going to be a pretty heavy lift,” said Gina Butters, the director of secondary education for the Weber School District, noting that at some schools, the district is already testing as many as 600 students as part of “Test to Play.”
Each of the four traditional high schools in the Weber School District will be allowed to plan one dance that is open to all grades. Butters said those dances will take place around the end of April and beginning of May so that it’s warm enough for schools to hold them outside, weather permitting.
District spokesperson Lane Findlay cautioned, though, that pandemic conditions are constantly changing and if the district sees a spike in coronavirus cases or a cluster of cases at one school, dances may be canceled. As of Friday, according to its COVID-19 dashboard, the Weber School District had a total of 27 active cases of the virus.
“If we can keep the numbers where they’re at, they’ll be in good shape,” Findlay said.
For now, schools are working with students, parents and faculty to figure out how to “celebrate getting through a pandemic year successfully,” Butters said.
At Roy High, student government adviser Angie Knudson said she was excited to find out that she could begin helping students plan a dance that they have been “chomping at the bit” for.
Student government at the school has had to be creative in its efforts to create community this year. They’ve produced videos for virtual assemblies and conducted a contest for homecoming king and queen, despite not having had a homecoming dance.
“I’m super excited that these kids get the opportunity to have a dance and to have some sort of normalcy in this pandemic,” Knudson said.
Beringer said student government has made a few adjustments to the dance to make sure it is safe and welcoming, since it is the only one the student body will have this year. Aside from being tested for COVID-19, all students will have to wear a mask. And the song that will serve as theme of the dance is an upbeat one rather than a slow, romantic one, she said, to make the event inclusive for all students.
After a difficult year, Beringer said it’s important to her that everyone has the chance to attend a dance and that the school has the opportunity to feel like a “Roy family” — something she said the student body hasn’t experienced this year.
“I’m so proud of all of these people because high school is hard enough as it is, and just to see people going through their social life, their home life, their school work through a pandemic makes me proud,” Beringer said. “I’m so proud of each of them, so if a dance is something I can give to them, I’m happy about that.”