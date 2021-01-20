FARMINGTON — By the time winter break came, the Davis School District was placing over 1,000 students a week on quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.
In 2021, due to changes in state health department guidelines, the number quarantined has been cut down to double digits, Assistant Superintendent John Zurbuchen said at a school board meeting Tuesday.
In December, state officials announced students and school employees would no longer need to quarantine after being in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, as long as both parties were wearing masks. This and other modifications loosening rules in schools has set off a chain reaction of shifts in pandemic protocol within local school districts, including Davis.
"Since we have so few quarantines, we’re not able to dedicate the nursing staff to 'Test to Return' that we have in the past and keep that facility at Freeport (Center) open four days a week for three to four hours," Zurbuchen said. "We don’t have the volume any longer."
In an effort to shorten quarantines, the district in November launched the "Test to Return" program and opened its own testing site, allowing students and staff to return to school after seven days instead of 14, as long as they weren't showing symptoms of the virus. The site was run by school nurses, who have been pulled multiple ways as they try to manage the district's health in the midst of a pandemic.
Zurbuchen said there were 12 individuals quarantined during the first week of spring semester, then 36 or 37 last week. The testing site at the Freeport Center in Clearfield will close, and those who are quarantined will now have to go to one of the locations where the district is conducting the "Test to Play" program, in which it tests students participating in extracurricular activities every two weeks, as mandated by the Utah High School Activities Association.
Going forward, the district will publish the time and location of all of the "Test to Play" sites, Zurbuchen said.
"It’s a little less convenient because it’s not one space, one site, but it is reasonable in terms of the amount of labor we have, in terms of the amount of nursing staff," he said.
The district has also made adjustments to a third COVID-19 testing program — "Test to Stay."
At the beginning of the school year, the state health department set a threshold for the number of COVID-19 cases that would be allowed at a school while it continued in-person learning. Once a school hit 15 cases, that school would have to shift online for two weeks.
"Test to Stay" allows a school to reopen as long as it offers all students the opportunity to be tested for the virus and, in the Davis School District, if 80% of the student body submits to testing. Students who test negative are then able to attend in-person classes. The district has so far only used the program once, at Syracuse High School, and was unable to reach 80% participation.
The state's December changes shortened the 14-day closure period to 10 days and bumped the threshold for schools with a student body larger than 1,500 to 10%.
Despite the number of cases that would trigger a school closure being higher, four high schools in the Davis School District have moved to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks so far since returning from winter break. However, because "Test to Stay" would have reclaimed fewer days due to the 10-day closure timeframe, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and an end-of-semester teacher work day, the district opted not to run it.
"Do we have enough labor to be able to put that kind of energy into a school for an entire day to test?" Zurbuchen said. "We made the decision no. For two days of school that was not an appropriate use of that resource."
The district has now adopted a policy that it will only launch "Test to Stay" if a school would recoup at least four in-person learning days, Zurbuchen told the board.
While preventing outbreaks in schools remains a priority, much of the district's attention has pivoted to vaccinating its employees. According to Zurbuchen, approximately 5,500 employees have been given the opportunity to sign up to receive the vaccine so far, but not everyone has been able to secure a slot.
"Keep in mind that vaccination is not our show," he said. "It is the health department’s show. It is completely dependent on how many vaccines they receive each week."
He encouraged those who have not been able to sign up to continue to check for appointments through the link they received via email. It's unclear how many are opting out of being vaccinated, as the district is not tracking that data, Zurbuchen said.
The first Davis School District employees, those who are at high risk if they contract the virus, began receiving the vaccine on Jan. 12. That pool expanded to age 55 and older last Friday, and this Friday that group will grow to include employees 45 and older. Next week, employees 35 and older can start registering to be vaccinated, and in two weeks all other employees will have the opportunity to sign up.