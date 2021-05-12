MORGAN — Despite a continuing public health order mandating masks in K-12 schools, the Morgan School District is no longer requiring face coverings in schools.
At a meeting Tuesday night, the school board voted to change its mask policy to a recommendation that students and faculty wear masks, similar to a move made by the Washington County School District last week. It is one of at least five school districts in the state to scale back mask requirements.
The decision came after approximately 10 people gave public comment criticizing the mask mandate. Almost none of them were wearing masks themselves, and one board member — Lars Birkeland, husband of state Rep. Kera Birkeland — went without a mask for the duration of the meeting.
One student, a freshman at Morgan High School, said the lack of masks and efforts to sanitize during Tuesday's meeting and the previous meeting "shows we do not need a mask."
The ninth grader, Brigham Spens, went on to tell the board that as a player on Morgan High's baseball team, he has been tested for COVID-19 10 times and has not yet tested positive, despite never having worn his mask over his nose. Since the last board meeting in April, he sought a mask exemption and has stopped wearing a mask altogether.
"One big thing that I have noticed since I have had my exemption is the changes in the ways I have been treated by teachers and my peers," he said. "Some teachers will not even come within 6 feet and that makes it really hard to get help and excel in school. Personally, I feel singled out when that happens."
Other commenters said the mask mandate infringes on their rights as parents, and that such policies are "Marxist" in nature and leading the school district toward communism.
"I just want us to be able to make those parental decisions and to keep our kids on track to having freedom and liberty," said one parent, whose name was unclear.
During the meeting, school board President Ronald Blunck said in recent weeks he has been called a "Nazi," "communist" and "fascist." And during a break following the vote, he audibly said, "I have been beat to crap for two weeks and I'm sick of it."
The discussion regarding potential changes to the mask requirement came up as Superintendent Doug Jacobs updated the board on COVID-19 regulations in the district. Jacobs said following last month's board meeting that the district has taken a "more relaxed approach" to mask enforcement.
Students are no longer singled out for not wearing a mask, but teachers instead will encourage classes as a whole to put on their masks. School bus drivers have also been instructed not to scold kids for not wearing masks, but instead talk to higher-ups when it becomes a consistent problem.
Board member Gaylene Adams at the end of the presentation said after having studied the public health order regarding the mask mandate in schools, "I personally think it’s a legal loophole and we could say, yes, we’ll accept parent exemptions."
The most recent state public health order addressing the issue, signed May 4, says "each individual on school property or on a school bus shall wear a face mask," unless they are engaging in certain activities that are exempt or are "an individual with a medical condition, mental health condition, or intellectual or developmental disability, that prevents the individual from wearing a face mask." In those cases, it says a school may require a medical professional to sign off and that "a local education agency shall document the accommodation."
The presence of the word "may" in requiring proof from a health care worker is what Adams, and other parents who have spoken against the mask mandate, see as permitting parents to write their own exemptions.
Blunck said he was worried that a written exemption documenting a medical, mental health or intellectual condition on a student's school record may limit their future opportunities. Because of Washington County School District's decision to only recommend masks, Jacobs said he felt Morgan School District could do the same.
"I think there are way more districts way ahead of us if there’s going to be any kind of consequence," Jacobs added.
One board member, Kelly Preece, expressed some apprehension about removing the mask requirement in the district. He said like many others, he doesn't like wearing a mask but that some vulnerable people rely on others wearing them.
"I know of individuals who can’t be named who depend on that very situation to keep them in school, so I’m kind of on that fence right now," he said. "I think ride it out ... let’s get out of school, have a great summer and come back with no masks."
An educator who attended the meeting, Mountain Green Elementary School Principal Heidi Andreasen, said for the most part, the faculty at her school feel the district should stick to requiring masks for the rest of the school year.
"We only have a few more weeks left. It has kept our kids safe, we’ve been able to stay in session, we’re OK with just the status quo," she said.
The last day of school in the Morgan School District is May 27. According to the state's COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently less than five cases of the virus in the district, and there have been a total of 151 this school year. Morgan High School shifted online for nearly three weeks in November following a 23-case outbreak.