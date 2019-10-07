OGDEN — A recent report released by Weber State outlines the number of crimes reported on the university’s campuses.
The statistics were released as part of the yearly Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, which requires colleges across the country to publish reports of crime on campus. The report shows the numbers of reported crimes from 2016 to 2018.
Notably the number of reported rapes on campus has increased through those years, with four rapes being reported in 2016, nine in 2017 and 10 reported in 2018 on WSU’s Ogden campus.
In 2018, nine of the 10 reported rapes occurred in student housing facilities; and in the year prior, eight of the nine reported rapes were noted as taking place in student housing. All four reported rapes in 2016 took place in student housing.
Weber State Police saw the number of stalking reports at the main Ogden campus drop significantly last year, as the number of reports in 2017 was 13 compared to 2018’s three.
The number of arrests stemming from drug violations at the Ogden campus also decreased from 2017 to 2018, from 33 arrests to only three. However, the number of disciplinary referrals increased from 34 in 2017 to 40 in 2018.
The most common type of violation on Ogden’s campus in 2018 was disciplinary referrals for liquor violations, with 49 offenses being reported, all of which taking place in student housing facilities.
For Weber State’s Davis campus, one stalking report was made on campus property along with one report of arson, according to the report.
The Clery report is not limited to crime statistics, as the document also lists a number of resources for students both on and off campus. A number of city and county resources are also listed.
For a safety escort while on campus or to dial for the non-emergency line, call the Weber State Police Department at 801-626-6460. To call the on-campus student health center, dial 801-626-6459. For the university’s counseling center, call 801-626-6406.
For a full listing of resources and information visit www.weber.edu/police.