The Utah Department of Workforce Services has launched a grant to help child care programs still reeling from the effects of COVID-19 meet a heightened demand for care for school-age children.
As some schools shorten and modify schedules to reduce student-to-student contact in the midst of the pandemic, working parents are looking to after-school programs and child care centers to mind their children during the hours they would typically be in school.
The Davis School District has been operating on a hybrid schedule since the beginning of school year, and its elementary students will move to a Monday through Friday schedule starting Sept. 28. The Weber School District reopened with a shortened-day schedule, meaning students are released 45 minutes early on school days that are not already classified as early-out.
Government restrictions put in place to combat the spread of the virus have made it difficult for programs to meet these needs. Among those scrambling to adjust is the Boys & Girls Club, which provides after-school programs at an income-adjusted price.
Former Weber County Commissioner James Ebert, who now heads Boys & Girls Clubs of Weber-Davis, said, “We have a waiting list for all of our sites.”
According to Ebert, the program is currently only able to serve one-third of the children it would in a typical school year. For the Boys & Girls Club, its most taxed resource is its staff.
“It’s difficult to find good staff who meet the criteria to be hired and pass background checks,” Ebert said. “The rate of pay is a little low.”
Tracy Gruber, the director of the Utah Office of Child Care, said staffing shortages is one of the issues the grant is meant to address. Recipients can also use funds to purchase materials and equipment, as well as modify spaces to accommodate more children. The Department of Workforce services will begin distributing grants as early as Oct. 1.
In the early stages of the pandemic, according to Gruber, the state’s child care programs took a hit as parents withdrew their children and kept them at home. Department of Workforce Services data shows that between March and August, there was a decrease of 489 families enrolled to receive child care subsidies.
“We saw many child care providers close due to low enrollment,” she said.
On top of the reduction in profit, child care providers have had to invest additional money to meet state regulations put in place in response to the pandemic. Child care centers have only been permitted to operate on a limited basis since March, as the state implemented phased emergency restrictions. The Department of Workforce Services responded to the initial shock with an earlier operations grant.
The Utah Department of Health’s child care licensing program is now in phase three of its recovery plan, which requires providers to keep indoor groups of children to 20 or less, and outdoor groups to 40 or less. It also mandates providers to screen everyone who enters the facility for fever and other symptoms of COVID-19 and meet specified sanitation standards.
Because of the state’s group numbers restrictions, most child care centers would have to turn down pre-school-age children to make room for school-age children, said Crystal Knippers, the director of Care About Childcare at Weber State University. Parents of pre-school-age children typically pay higher tuition fees. Knippers said the loss of this tuition may cause programs to raise tuition fees for school-age children.
“For a parent who is receiving child care subsidies, they’re not able to receive assistance for the hours between 8 [a.m.] and 3 [p.m.],” she said. “I would hope that this grant would help centers not have to push rising costs onto parents.”
One of the stipulations of the grant is that programs prioritize acceptance of children of essential workers and those who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch — demographics that are often served by state-funded child care subsidies. Gruber said this grant should relieve pressure on both child care providers and parents, and that there is help available for those struggling to afford child care services.
“I think that it’s important for parents to know that they’re not alone at this time and that there are resources available through the Care About Childcare resource and referral agency,” Gruber said.