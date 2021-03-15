KAYSVILLE — Fifth graders at Windridge Elementary School huddled over planters Friday morning, searching for sprouts.
Although it was a day they typically spend learning from home, the students flocked to the school to participate in the grand opening of their new greenhouse.
“We’re so excited for the greenhouse because it gives us a chance for hands-on experience,” said fifth grader Kate Andersen while presenting to an audience of educators, parents and other community members. “This works perfectly with our fifth grade science curriculum.”
In Utah, students in the fifth grade learn about Earth’s major systems — the geosphere, the hydrosphere, the atmosphere and the biosphere. Or, as fifth grade teacher Carla Van Oene put it, “Our science standards are actually from the sun to decomposition.”
Between the greenhouse and an outdoor classroom the school is building, fifth grade students will have the opportunity to witness in person many of the phenomenons they are studying. That includes observing the entire life cycle of a plant, from the sprouting out of a seed to its return to the soil through composting.
“There’s two ways to compost — with a plant and food mixture, or a manure mixture,” fifth grader Annie Murphy explained to the audience. “Preferably, we chose the plant and food mixture.”
The students bring food scraps from home to throw into a composter outside the greenhouse. Leftovers being churned into soil include wet materials, like fruits and vegetables, and dry materials, like coffee grounds, egg shells, newspaper and cardboard.
Outside of the composter, the fifth grade is also observing the decomposition process through a pumpkin that’s been left on the ground undisturbed — except for the occasional 11-year-old accidentally stepping in it.
“The oxygen is going to help it decompose, but it’s slowly but surely decomposing,” said one student, pointing to what’s left of the pumpkin.
Activities in the greenhouse and outdoor classroom go beyond teaching students the principles of science, but also help them realize how to use what they’re learning to help the community and the environment, Van Oene said. Much of the work they’re doing will benefit the Bountiful Food Pantry and the Kaysville City Community Garden, with food and compost being distributed to each, respectively.
“Our purpose of composting here at Windridge is to help our environment and to help recycle and to make better soil to plant our food, and to plant food and to give that back to our community,” Murphy said.
The school has been studying the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals, Principal Casey Pickett said, and each element of the work students are doing in the greenhouse supports those goals.
From the hands-on instruction to the community service-oriented learning, the greenhouse and outdoor classroom also contribute to Windridge Elementary’s status as a platinum-designated science technology engineering and mathematics school. It is one of 14 elementary schools in the state to achieve that status, which is given by the Utah STEM Action Center.
“We strive to create an environment where all students, regardless of race or gender, feel included and represented in STEM careers and exploration,” reads Windridge’s profile on the center’s website. “Our vision is to create learning experiences that reach beyond the walls of the classroom and cultivate curious minds while engaging learners in all curriculum areas.”
The Utah STEM Action Center, through a grant, is one of the donors that made the greenhouse possible, along with Utah State University’s Agriculture in the Classroom program, Davis Education Foundation and J&J Nursery. Teachers began seeking donations for the greenhouse in September.
“These teachers are unbelievable,” Pickett said. “When they can have a little bit of freedom in their creativity with kids, this is what happens. It’s awesome. They work the magic, they do.”