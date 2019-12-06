OGDEN — The Ogden Board of Education has selected Jeremy Shinoda to fill its empty interim seat for district four.
“I’m really excited about my new role,” Shinoda said in an email. He also serves on Ogden City’s Diversity Commission. His two-year term on the commission ends in May 15, 2020, according to the city’s website.
Shinoda will be sworn in at the board’s regularly scheduled meeting on December 12, and he will serve in the role through December 2020, according to a district press release.
The seat was vacated by Sunni Wilkinson, who resigned because she was moving out of the district. Wilkinson was elected in November 2018 for a four-year term.
The board seat will be filled for the remaining two years of Wilkinson’s original four-year term in the November 2020 election.
The six members of the board interviewed six candidates for the open board position during a special session Thursday night, the release said.
Eight people applied for the position, but two withdrew their applications before being interviewed.
Sheldon Cheshire, Angel Castillo, Jeremy Shinoda, Catina Martinez, Gary Brough and Amber Allred were the six who were interviewed.
Though the board could have waited until their regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 12, the board selected a candidate the same evening.
All candidates were asked the same questions, the release said. After the board narrowed the candidates to two — Shinoda and Amber Allred — the first vote resulted in a tie.
The two candidates were asked additional questions, including about their plans to move or remain in district four, release said.
The board again voted, and Shinoda was selected for the position by a vote of four to two, though board member Jennifer Zundel’s motion for Shinoda to be the board’s seventh member was passed unanimously.