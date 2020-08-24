There's going to be some new people in school buildings this year, not counting the new teachers, students and staff.
Every school will have a COVID-19 point of contact, whose job it is to facilitate contact tracing by the health department and also notify parents, students, teachers and employees if they've been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the school.
In the Davis School District, there's one point of contact in each elementary school and two in each secondary school. The costs for those positions have been offset by the Davis County Health Department.
The only people who will be notified of a possible exposure will be staff members or parents of students who came into close contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19.
In general, each school has a list of which students and staff are "high risk" and those people will be notified first in any event.
Close contacts are people who spent 15 or more minutes within 6 feet of the person who tested positive within a timeframe when the positive case was believed to have had the disease.
As an example, a parent of a student who was in close contact with a positive case would be notified about the student's exposure by the school's point of contact, who first would have been informed by the health department.
The school would tell the parents that a student at the school tested positive for COVID-19, the timeframe, the severity of the exposure and quarantine/isolation procedures. Names and other specific identifying information won't be released due to health privacy laws.
Schools will determine individually how to track close contact exposures, according to the Utah Department of Health's School Reopening Manual.
Some suggestions made to schools in the reopening manual include having strict seating charts for classrooms, assigned seats on buses and plans for sports practices that detail who is practicing with whom.
In mid-September, the Davis School District plans to publish a data dashboard on its website showing the amount of positive cases and quarantines in its school system.
The data will only go so far as to break it down by elementary and secondary schools.
The district is waiting until September to publish that information so that it has two to three weeks of data to go with, assistant superintendent John Zurbuchen told the Davis school board at a meeting last week.
Right now, the only data any school district has is related to sports teams and their practices and games over the summer. At least four high school football teams, one volleyball team and one basketball team had to quarantine this summer in Weber, Davis and Box Elder counties.
Eighteen of the 62 high school and junior high sports teams in the Davis School District had to quarantine at some point this summer, according to a presentation made at last week's board meeting by Tim Best, the district's physical education content director.
As of Monday afternoon, the Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 data dashboard reflected 13 total outbreaks that are connected with schools.
Those 13 outbreaks have turned into 73 cases and five hospitalizations, though it doesn't necessarily mean the outbreaks have happened at 13 different schools.
As most of the state's school districts return to in-person learning, with a handful of districts making exceptions, those case and outbreak numbers are expected to increase.