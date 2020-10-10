SALT LAKE CITY — School quarantine periods may be cut from 14 to seven days if students and staff meet qualifications that would permit their returning to school, according to an email sent to schools Friday.
In order for a student or employee to return to school a week early, said the letter from State Superintendent Sydnee Dickson, they must meet the following criteria:
The school has verified that both the individual who tested positive and the student, teacher or staff member who was exposed were wearing a face mask as outlined in a March state public health order
- .
- The person has a negative COVID-19 test result from at least seven days since the last exposure to the positive case.
- The student, teacher or staff member is not exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
If the exposed individual does not meet all three conditions, they would still be subject to a mandatory two-week quarantine.
“One contingency of this is that everybody has to be in a mask,” said Lori Buttars, a spokesperson for the Weber-Morgan Health Department. “We hope that people are looking at that aspect of it — it’s not a get out of jail free card. Wear your mask and then you can get into that realm.”
The email said this change takes effect immediately, but shortened quarantines are not an option in the Weber or Ogden school districts — yet. Both districts will meet with the health department next week to discuss how the parties will monitor and enforce the criteria.
According to representatives from both districts, there are a lot of logistics to work through.
“We don’t require any sort of documentation or test results for people to return to school after the quarantine period,” said Weber School District spokesperson Lane Findlay. “This certainly changes that.”
How schools will verify whether masks were being worn properly in a classroom and who will record negative test results are among the big questions being faced by the districts and the health department.
Buttars said a concern that needs to be addressed is how the new policy will impact the workloads for the limited number of both school and health department employees.
“At this point, neither us nor the school district have done the testing,” she said. “We’ve been doing contact tracing, and we’re filled to the brim with that.”
In its COVID-19 School Manual, the USBE mandates that each school have a designated COVID-19 point of contact who manages contact tracing in that school. Nurses in Weber and Ogden have taken on that responsibility for all of the schools they manage.
The Weber School District’s 45 schools are being covered by 15 school nurses and the Ogden School District’s 19 schools are taken care of by three school nurses. In both districts, nurses have struggled to balance their typical duties with contact tracing. All nurses in the Ogden School District have had to endure 50- to 60-hour work weeks since school started in August.
“It’s dominated the vast majority of our time and efforts,” said Karen Harrop, who oversees nurses in the Ogden School District.
Findlay said the requirements for shorter quarantine periods will, likely, increase nurses’ workload.
What’s not clear, however, is how shortened quarantine times might affect districts’ COVID-19 case counts. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms of the virus may appear as late as 14 days after exposure
As of Friday, the Weber School District had 585 students and staff in quarantine and 33 active COVID-19 cases, which means about 18 people on average are being quarantined for each case. The Ogden School District did not have up-to-date quarantine numbers available on Friday, but it currently has 29 active cases of the virus.
So far, neither district has had to close schools for meeting the state’s 15-case threshold.
“We’ve been able to keep classrooms open and schools open and keep people safe,” Findlay said. “I feel very strongly that what we’ve been doing seems to have worked, so we’re always cautious about things that could change that.”