OGDEN — Four new members have joined the Weber State Board of Trustees.
Two of the new trustees, Louenda H. Downs and Amanda K. Covington, were appointed by Gov. Gary Herbert. Of the 10 trustees on the board, eight are appointed by the governor with the consent of the Utah Senate, according to Weber State's website.
The other two trustees joining the board are Clint Costley, the new president of the Weber State University Alumni Association and president of KIER Construction, and Bret Alexander, a graduate student at Weber State who is president of the Weber State University Student Association.
Downs, Covington and Costley were sworn in as trustees at a board orientation and retreat on Tuesday, Aug. 6. Alexander was sworn in earlier this year in May.
"We are very excited about Governor Herbert's two new appointments to the board," wrote Weber State President Brad Mortensen, in an email.
"Louenda Downs served a partial term as a WSU Trustee prior to her religious service and brings a wealth of community, government and education experience," Mortensen continued. "Amanda Covington has served on the Olene Walker Institute Board at WSU and has a diverse leadership background in marketing and government relations in state government, higher education and the corporate sector."
Downs and Covington will be replacing two outgoing governor-appointed trustees, Jeff M. Stephens, who served on the board for six years, and Scott Parson, who served two four-year terms, according to Sherri Cox, executive assistant to Mortensen.
Mortensen called Costley "a community builder and connector" who is passionate about Weber State.
He also said students will be well represented by Alexander.
"As a first-generation student, Bret is extremely energetic about engaging and uniting students in all aspects of Weber State and our broader community," Mortensen wrote.
The board will be retaining the same chair and vice-chair.
Nolan Karras, chairman and CEO of The Karras Company, will continue as the chair of the board, and Kearston Cutrubus, customer and community relations director for several Cutrubus car dealerships, will be continuing as vice-chair.
"Having Chair Karras and Vice-Chair Cutrubus continue in the leadership roles provides great continuity and experience for the board," Mortensen said.