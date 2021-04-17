Parents of children who have been turned away from local schools for not wearing a mask are not seeking legal action against their school districts — at least not yet.
Monday was the first day back to school since Utah lifted its mask mandate, a result of the passage of House Bill 294. The bill, however, says all safety measures in K-12 schools will remain in place, including health order 2021-2, put in place in January. That order directs schools to require masks until June 15.
Corinne Johnson is the founder of Utah Parents United, one of the primary groups that organized a campaign called See My Smile to allow students to go maskless at school. At a Thursday press conference in Provo, she said she was “gravely disappointed” in the decision to leave schools out of H.B. 294.
“I realized at that moment that the only person in the state of Utah that had the power to unmask my children was me,” she said.
This week, parents throughout the state began taking their children to school without masks and delivering letters to school administrators saying those students were exempt.
It is not clear how many local students have participated in the maskless walk-in. Davis School District spokesperson Chris Williams said some parents brought their children to school without masks Monday, but those without a district-approved exemption complied and put on a mask, or agreed to seek a sanctioned exception.
In the Weber School District, spokesperson Lane Findlay said that while were a few children who were brought to school without masks this week, the district has been communicating with parents who have concerns regarding masks to find a resolution. Ogden School District spokesperson Jer Bates said the district did not receive any reports of students intentionally coming to school without a mask.
Local school districts, including the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, have allowed families to seek a mask exemption for their students since the beginning of the school year. In the Davis School District, 360 students had obtained an exemption as of Monday.
In order to qualify, a student generally must have a medical condition, mental health condition or intellectual disability, and a physician must sign off on it. None of those districts have allowed parents to sign a mask exemption themselves.
“That’s no different than really any of the special accommodations we make for various things,” Findlay said, noting that students typically must have a doctor’s note to not participate in various academic activities, like physical education.
Those involved with See My Smile, however, argue that requiring a physician’s signature creates a barrier for parents, who they believe have the right to make medical decisions for their children.
“What we’re asking is parents be able to sign that form, it’s not required to have to spend $200-$250 to see a doctor,” said Tracy Henderson, an attorney who recently moved to Utah from California and is acting as a legal adviser for Utah Parents United. Her 15-year-old daughter has a mask exemption in Canyons School District.
Two public school districts in Utah — Kane County School District and San Juan School District — have recently changed policy to allow for parents to certify that their child qualifies for a mask exemption.
From Henderson’s perspective, such rule changes are permitted under public health orders issued by the state. After listing approved exemptions, health order 2021-2 says “a school may require an individual to provide a medical directive from a Doctor of Medicine (MD), Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO), Physician Assistant (PA), Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN), documenting a need for an exemption under Subsection (3)(b)(iii).”
Because of the presence of the word “may,” she said, requiring a medical professional’s approval is optional. She also noted a section in the most recent health order, 2021-10, which says if that order conflicts with order 2021-2, the earlier order “shall control.”
Utah Department of Health Director Rich Saunders, who signs all public health orders, disagreed in an email sent to school officials and obtained by the Standard-Examiner. “The order does not allow for parents to grant face mask exemptions,” he wrote.
Citing that email, Findlay said the Weber School District will not change its mask policy until after the school year is over. The Davis and Ogden school districts will keep their mask policies in place as well.
“This is something we implemented to start the school year, and given the fact that we’re really approaching the end of the school year now, we feel that all of the health guidelines we’ve put in place have been effective,” Findlay said.
Local school districts have had to close schools due to COVID-19 outbreaks multiple times throughout the pandemic, with some local schools closing as many as three times. Most of those closures were in secondary schools, but two Davis School District elementary schools shifted online for a period of time after exceeding 15 cases of the virus.
Throughout the pandemic, the case rate among children ages 1-14 has been one of the lowest of any age demographic, only beat by infants under the age of one. The rate among those 15-24, however, has consistently been the highest. Currently, the coronavirus vaccine is only available to Utahns age 16 and older.
Aside from the debate over the language contained in public health orders, Henderson said parents have other grounds on which they may pursue legal action.
Many students who have received or pursued mask exemptions, she said, have been subject to bullying from both their peers and school employees, and schools rarely take action against it. She also believes when schools turn students away for choosing not to wear a mask, that action infringes on the 14th Amendment.
“We’re getting teachers that are threatening bad grades for a mask,” Henderson said, adding, “What we’re seeing across the state is discrimination.”
For now, though, the group is not pursuing litigation against any school districts or the state, she said, noting that it’s a “last resort.” Instead, the group hopes more school districts will follow Kane County and San Juan school districts in adjusting mask policy, or that the state will step up and change it for all schools.
Henderson said See My Smile is developing a legal strategy to get the attention of the governor, but added that she is not at liberty to reveal the campaign’s plans. She anticipates those will be released to the public by the end of the month.
“Some people would have sued the next day, but that’s not what we’re about,” she said. “The ask is so simple, just let parents sign the exemption and we’ll go away, we’ll move on to critical race theory.”