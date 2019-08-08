Two teachers from Davis and Logan School districts have been named finalists for the 2020 Utah Teacher of the Year award.
The Utah State Board of Education announced the five finalists Thursday, with other teachers coming from the Provo, Salt Lake City and Granite school districts.
Kelland Davis is an eighth grade mathematics teacher at North Davis Junior High School in the Davis School District.
Andrea Lynn Melnick is a kindergarten teacher at Hillcrest Elementary School in the Logan School District.
The finalists were chosen by a panel of teachers, parents, chart schools, the state board of education and the 2019 Teacher of the Year from nominations from the 25 school districts in state and charter schools.
Each of the five have already been interviewed, and the 2020 Utah Teacher of the Year and two runners up were selected. The winners will be announced Sept. 5 during a banquet.
The 2020 Utah Teacher of the Year will represent Utah in the National Teacher of the Year Program in Washington, D.C., the state board of education said.