Since schools transitioned to online learning in mid-March, some families have experienced more difficulties than others — from sharing a device among several members of a household to spotty internet connections.
Recognizing these difficulties, districts in Northern Utah have created more flexibility for teachers assigning students grades for the final term, though there are some differences in their approaches.
Davis School District
Grading is a particular concern for secondary students, according to Assistant Superintendent Logan Toone, who was featured in a video released by Davis School District to explain its grading procedures. Students in grades 9-12 need their credits in order to fulfill high school graduation requirements.
"When we signed up for this year, we didn't sign up for the entirety of fourth term to be delivered remotely," Toone said in the video. "But it's our reality, and it's the right thing to do to protect health and safety of students and families and staff."
Given this reality, Toone said the district will not be assigning failing grades at the end of the term for students in grades seven through 12, Toone told the Standard-Examiner. Instead, students who have not made adequate progress in a course will receive an "I," which stands for incomplete. If a student receives an incomplete, they can continue to work on the course throughout the summer, until Sept. 29, an extension of the usual incomplete deadline, Toone said in the video.
If a student does not complete the work for their incomplete course, that "I" will remain on their transcript without affecting their GPA — a departure from the district's usual practice, Toone told the Standard-Examiner. However, the student may still need to recoup that credit through other credit recovery options — like summer school or an online class — in order to graduate, he said.
If a senior does not complete coursework for courses with an "I" grade by Sept. 29, they will not be able to receive a high school diploma from the school they attended, Toone said. Instead, they would need to enroll in adult education or GED programs, which is how the district has always handled this situation, Toone said.
In addition, if a student qualifies for a letter grade from A through D-, parents or secondary students can request a "P," or passing, grade in the place of the letter grade, Toone said in the video. This is a neutral grade that awards credit for the course, allowing the student to fulfill graduation requirements, but it does not figure into a student's grade point average.
Students may want to be careful about selecting this option, Toone said in the video, since a passing grade may not meet college scholarship or NCAA requirements. This option is available to parents and students through the district's online student portal from May 11-29. Students and parents should reach out to their school counselors with any questions about "P" grades, he said.
Students who are issued incompletes will also have the option to select a "P" grade instead of a letter grade, Toone told the Standard-Examiner.
The primary reason why Davis School District decided to change some of its grading practices is a consideration for students, Toone said.
"We don't want our kids to feel like there's some permanent black mark on their transcript as a result of something that they didn't have any control over," Toone told the Standard-Examiner. "So that's the primary reason for our decision to give alternative options for students."
Davis School District's school year will end two weeks early, on Friday, May 15, instead of Friday, May 29, according to the video. Students who need additional individualized assistance from their teachers can receive it the following week, from May 18-22.
The week that was originally slated to be the final week of school year — May 25-29 — will be used by teachers to finalize grading and prepare for next school year, he said.
Other Utah districts
Davis is not the only district in the state that has elected to end the school year early. As reported by the Daily Herald, Alpine School District, the state's largest district, elected to end teacher instruction on May 12 and allow students to submit assignments until May 19.
In addition, that district will not issue any failing grades, according to the Daily Herald. Rather than issuing incomplete grades, however, the district will give a passing grade in place of any grade below a C.
Alpine teachers will issue grades by May 21, the Daily Herald reports, and students or parents can request passing grades in place of letter grades on May 22. The district's academic year was originally scheduled to end May 29, according to the calendar on its website.
On March 19, the Utah State Board of Education voted to waive the required number of instructional days and hours during the 2019-2020 school year, according to a USBE press release, so it is not likely that instructional time lost due to school closures and shortened school years will need to be made up.
Ogden and Weber school districts have made similar, though slightly different moves from Davis when it comes to grading.
Weber School District
Weber School District's grading policy had not been amended, though the district has made suggestions to teachers about how to handle this unique term, district spokesperson Lane Findlay said in an email.
The district suggests that teachers "be sensitive to each student's circumstances and be flexible when it comes to grading," Findlay said.
Options for flexibility include considering student's performance throughout the year when assigning the fourth-term grade, and teachers are encouraged to give "I" grades instead of failing grades, Findlay said. Courses with incomplete grades will need to be completed by Aug. 22.
"We will do everything we can to work with students who receive 'I' grades," Findlay said. "Hopefully, a majority of these can be made-up before the start of next school year."
Ultimately, if a student does not complete the work for an incomplete course by the deadline, it will revert to a failing grade, he said.
Like Davis, parents of students in Weber schools can request "P" grades instead of letter grades, according to Findlay.
However, unlike Davis' approach, Weber will not automatically issue "I" grades in the place of failing grades.
"We recognize and respect the unique responsibility of teachers when it comes to issuing grades," Findlay said. "This is guidance given to teachers, but ultimately, each teacher will determine what they feel is best for their class."
For elementary grades, teachers have the option to to leave certain categories blank on a student's report card, he said, "since teachers were unable to measure proficiency in all categories due to the closure."
Ogden School District
In Ogden School District, teachers of kindergarten though sixth grade will not assign letter grades at all for the fourth term, according to a frequently asked questions document available on the COVID-19 page of the district's website.
For grades seven through 12, the district will issue A and B grades to students who score at that level during the fourth term, and a "P" grade will be issued in the place of C and D grades, according to the document.
Like Davis, failing grades for Ogden secondary students will be given an "I" grade, and students will be allowed to submit work to convert the "I" to a regular letter grade through August 1, the document says.
OSD's school year will end May 22, according to an update on the district's COVID-19 page, though graduation ceremonies are held a couple of days earlier for seniors. This is not a change from the school's academic calendar, according to Jer Bates, spokesperson for the district.