OGDEN - From the empty shelves where packages of toilet paper and flour once sat to widespread online homeschooling, life looks much different now than most imagined at the beginning of 2020.
To capture what life has been like during this unique time, Special Collections at Weber State University's Stewart Library has launched a project to collect people's reflections during the pandemic, said Sarah Langsdon, director of the department, in an email. Like most special collections departments at university libraries, the Weber State department collects archival material that requires special care — like photographs, maps and personal papers, according to its website.
"We realized that this is going to be a defining moment in history and wanted to make sure that 50 years, 100 years from now people understood what happened and how the communities in Northern Utah reacted," Langsdon said. " ... We have some records about the influenza outbreak in 1918-1919, but we wished we had more personal stories. We wanted to make sure this (pandemic) was well documented."
Since the pandemic is far from over, the department is currently gathering this material digitally. Staff have put a form online at library.weber.edu/content/covid-19-questionnaire. Northern Utahns can fill out this questionnaire to share their thoughts and experiences. It's also possible to upload videos and images, Langsdon said.
"We are looking for more images like empty aisles in the grocery stores, first responders, students doing school work at home, images in windows and sidewalks," Langsdon said. "We'd love to get homemade masks as well."
When the pandemic passes, staff hope to conduct oral history interviews and collect journals to scan and return to their owners, Langsdon said. Right now, the department is planning to collect items at the Heritage Festival at Union Station in September, she said.
After the items are collected, the department will create a digital exhibit as well as store all records. Materials will also be available online and in person, she said.
Charlie Trentelman — an Ogden resident, former columnist for the Standard-Examiner and local citizen historian — has advocated for community members to participate in recording the area's history for the benefit of future generations.
There are some things that people might not think to record, Trentelman said, like all the jokes shared across social media by parents who are homeschooling their children.
Jokes like "homeschooling didn't go so good today — three children were expelled for bad behavior," he said. "That stuff is hilarious and, of course, that's very unique for this time period."
Trentelman's own family held a Zoom party for his seven-year-old granddaughter's birthday just a few days ago.
"She just lives two blocks away from here, but we can't go there. They can't come here," Trentelman said. "And my other kids in Salt Lake can't come up here with their two grandchildren."
His granddaughter loves the show "Nailed It," a reality show baking competition on Netflix where average competitors often mess up intricate baking projects. She concocted a plan for her family to have a baking competition over Zoom.
"So we had five different families all on this Zoom conference call, everybody putting together a 'bunny butt' cake," Trentelman said.
These are the kinds of things we should document for the future, Trentelman said, as he and his wife did with their own photos of the virtual birthday party. These are the human stories that show what life was really like, painting a more complete picture than stale official and organizational histories, he said.
A project similar to Weber State's — called the Utah COVID-19 Digital Collection Project — is happening at the University of Utah. But Weber State is one a few designated libraries charged with keeping the history of its region, Trentelman and Langsdon said.
"I hear that people say, 'Gee, you know, I'm nobody important. Who cares what I'm doing?' Well, that's precisely my point," Trentelman said. "What you're doing is important. I mean, even if all you're doing is wondering, 'Why can't I buy flour today?' or 'Where the hell is the toilet paper?' That's an important observation. That's an important life thing happening to normal people. And that's what needs to be recorded."